First hospital in Việt Nam to deploy UAVs in medical transport

HÀ NỘI — Đức Giang General Hospital and Vietnam Post Corporation officially launched a pilot project on December 25, utilising unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) to transport biological samples and medical supplies in Hà Nội.

This is a pioneering pilot model in Việt Nam, combining the postal sector and low-altitude flight technology to serve healthcare needs.

This also marks the first time Hà Nội is using UAVs to transport patient test samples, medicines and medical supplies between hospitals, shortening transit times in emergencies and during peak hours.

Speaking at the launch ceremony, Director of the Hà Nội Health Department Nguyễn Trọng Diện said: "The deployment of UAVs in medical transport is a concrete step by Đức Giang General Hospital in applying science and technology, contributing to improving the efficiency of medical supply chain management. This model is especially significant in emergencies, natural disasters, epidemics or when urban transportation systems are disrupted."

According to Diện, the medical transport UAV model is not only about applying a technological device, but it is also clear evidence of the substantive digital transformation of healthcare, linking technology with the practical needs of the people.

"The fact that Đức Giang General Hospital has been granted permission to pioneer the deployment of UAVs in medical transport affirms the proactive and innovative role of Hà Nội's health sector in accessing and mastering new technologies. From this pilot model, the city aims to build a smart, modern healthcare system that approaches international standards, better meeting the healthcare needs of the people," Diện said.

Vietnam Post uses small UAVs specially designed for medical transport, meeting all safety and legal requirements to operate within a radius of approximately 10–15km.

Each flight route is expected to operate two flights per day. In case of sudden demand from medical facilities, after obtaining permission from state management agencies, the UAV operator will proactively increase the number of devices and transport frequency to meet the requirements promptly.

The UAV has a cruising speed of up to 60km/h, an operating radius of 15km, and is integrated with a real-time flight monitoring camera. The specialised storage compartment is designed to ensure the necessary conditions for transporting specimens, medications, and medical supplies.

In the future, the experimental drone model will be further upgraded, aiming for a flight range of approximately 20km and a payload suitable for medical transport of around 10kg.

"In healthcare, time is not just a technical indicator, but a decisive factor in the quality of diagnosis, the effectiveness of treatment, and the peace of mind of patients. Therefore, Vietnam Post's approach to UAVs is not for technological demonstration, but to form a new service capability, supplementing road transport in the context of complex urban traffic and the increasing need for rapid response," said Vietnam Post Chairman Nguyễn Trường Giang.

Associate Professor Dr Đỗ Đình Tùng, Director of Đức Giang General Hospital, said that this model would shorten transport time, especially in emergencies, enhance biosafety, limit direct contact, effectively support lower-level healthcare, especially in areas with difficult infrastructure and gradually form a smart healthcare ecosystem, linking healthcare with technology and innovation.

“Implementing this model allows patients to access test results sooner, thereby reducing waiting times and improving treatment effectiveness. Simultaneously, the model facilitates connections between primary healthcare facilities and higher-level hospitals, enhancing people's access to healthcare services,” said Dr Tùng.

The application of UAVs in healthcare today is not only a professional event but also a milestone demonstrating the innovative spirit of Đức Giang General Hospital in the digital transformation of the healthcare sector. This will become a practical solution, contributing to improving the quality of healthcare for the people and contributing to the development of the city, according to Dr Tùng. — VNS