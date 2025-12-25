Bắc Ninh advances digital applications and services to improve administrative procedures

BẮC NINH — The People’s Committee of Bắc Ninh Province reports that in 2025, it has focused on developing digital platforms, data infrastructure, along with a range of applications and services to better serve residents and businesses in handling administrative procedures.

These efforts have helped Bắc Ninh maintain its leading position nationwide for the 13th consecutive week in an index measuring service quality for residents and businesses.

The province has upgraded its data centre infrastructure to ensure information security. It has deployed transmission lines connecting two data integration centres and installed 284 dedicated data lines for Party and State agencies, ensuring smooth connectivity from the provincial to the communal level.

This infrastructure supports the deployment of shared software systems and online video conferencing for the two-tier local government model.

Bắc Ninh has completed the rollout of online video conferencing systems to all communes and wards and is developing a plan to merge two shared Multipoint Control Unit systems for province-wide use.

The province has also implemented a project providing free public wi-fi services in Bắc Giang Ward and Kinh Bắc Ward, while advancing plans to migrate and integrate information technology systems to the National Data Centre.

Equipment and digital infrastructure have been provided to support the digital transformation across State agencies, as well as connectivity within the political system and the two-tier government operations, particularly in administrative procedure processing and one-door service units at both provincial and communal levels.

These efforts have met operational requirements, with 100 per cent of agencies and units fully transitioning to paperless operations.

Bắc Ninh has deployed electronic document management and task management systems for both non-classified and classified documents. The installation, configuration and adjustment of these systems in line with the two-tier local government model were completed and officially put into shared use across provincial State agencies from July 1.

To date, 27,365 user accounts have been created on the document management and operations system, including 1,446 accounts for Party organisations, 1,783 for Government organisations and 24,136 individual accounts. The rate of electronic document exchange among State administrative agencies via the system has reached 100 per cent.

In addition, the province has effectively managed and operated the provincial administrative procedure information system, ensuring stable and uninterrupted operation.

The Office of the Provincial People’s Committee, in coordination with departments, sectors and localities, has completed the standardisation of administrative procedure processing workflows on the system.

Thus far, electronic workflows have been configured for all 2,026 administrative procedures at both provincial and communal levels, achieving 100 per cent coverage.

All beneficiary accounts for fee and charge payments have also been fully configured on the National Public Service Portal for relevant agencies and localities. Guidance has been provided on configuring electronic workflows and restructuring processes in line with the new governance model.

The province has also implemented data connectivity and integration, including data sharing with the National Public Service Portal, interlinked processing of birth and death registration procedures via the Ministry of Justice’s shared electronic civil status software and the completion of connectivity for processing criminal record certificates through VNeID.

As a result, Bắc Ninh has firmly maintained its position as the national leader for the 13th consecutive week in the index assessing service quality for residents and businesses, in accordance with the Prime Minister's Decision 766/QĐ-TTg dated June 23, 2022. — VNS