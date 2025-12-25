Bắc Ninh revamps apparatus to boost administrative effectiveness

BẮC NINH — Bắc Ninh Province has stepped up efforts to streamline its organisational apparatus to improve the effectiveness of administrative reform.

Following the nationwide administrative restructuring on July 1, Bắc Ninh promulgated new regulations updating the functions, tasks and authorities of public units from the provincial to the local levels.

Specialised agencies have issued guidelines to facilitate people’s access to basic and essential public services in accordance with administrative changes. In addition, a public service centre was established in each commune-level unit, responsible for providing services related to culture, sports, tourism, information and communications, agricultural techniques, transport, construction and environment.

The Bắc Ninh People’s Committee has also directed its home affairs department to guide commune-level authorities in establishing local construction investment project management boards as public service units.

Following the organisational overhaul in July, the number of units under the Bắc Ninh People’s Council was reduced by three. An office of the National Assembly (NA) deputy delegation and a provincial-level People’s Council were also dissolved due to the merger between the former Bắc Ninh and Bắc Giang provinces.

Under the provincial People’s Committee, the number of departments has been reduced to 14 (down by 14), divisions to 108 (down by 101) and sub-departments to 10 (down by three), while the number of other public service units stands at 1,357.

At the commune level, 313 wards, communes and townships were reorganised and merged into 99 communes and wards, a reduction of 214 administrative units.

Currently, wards and communes have established 396 divisions, including public administrative service centres and 2,858 villages and residential groups.

Implementing the Government’s Resolution 04/NQ-CP on promoting decentralisation and delegation of authority in State management, as of September 31, Bắc Ninh Province had implemented 701 out of a total 1,008 tasks subject to decentralisation, delegation and clarification of authority, while commune-level authorities were in charge of 307 other tasks.

The implementation of decentralised and delegated tasks in Bắc Ninh Province recently shows that specialised agencies and their leaders have promptly carried out this mission in compliance with legal regulations and in response to practical needs.

This has promoted proactivity, enhanced the accountability of its leaders, shortened the time required to process administrative procedures and helped improve the quality and effectiveness of State management across sectors.

It has also helped raise competitiveness and satisfaction indices in the public administration system, while ensuring the smooth, effective and efficient operation of authorities at all levels. — VNS