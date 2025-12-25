Foreign minister offers condolences on passing of Peter and Cora Weiss, great friends of Việt Nam

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced that Cora Weiss and Peter Weiss, two prominent peace advocates and activities and also great friends of Việt Nam, have recently passed away.

According to US media outlets, Peter passed away at the age of 99 on November 3, 2025, just one month before his 100th birthday, and his wife, passed away at the age of 91 on December 8, 2025.

Learning the news, Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs and Secretary of the Party Central Committee Lê Hoài Trung has sent his condolences to the the Weiss family.

Peter Weiss (born 1925) and Cora Weiss (born 1934) were devoted American friends of Việt Nam for many decades. The couple played an important role in the anti–Việt Nam War movement and later made significant contributions to efforts to normalise relations between Việt Nam and the United States.

During the war, they strongly supported anti-war and humanitarian activities, helping to shape progressive public opinion in the United States in support of Việt Nam.

After the war, the Weisses continued to serve as active advocates, promoting the work of the Việt Nam–US Reconciliation and Development Fund and lending their strong voices to campaigns urging the US Government to lift the embargo on Việt Nam.

In their 90s, Cora and Peter Weiss attended a meeting between Party General Secretary and State President Tô Lâm and American friends on the sidelines of the 79th United Nations General Assembly High-Level Week in September 2024.

On that occasion, Cora Weiss was honoured to receive the Friendship Order presented by Party General Secretary and State President Tô Lâm, in recognition of her enduring contributions to friendship and cooperation between the two countries. — VNS