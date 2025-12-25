Australian man charged after disruptive behaviour on Sydney–Hà Nội flight

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese authorities have detained and charged an Australian man after he allegedly caused serious disruption on a long-haul flight from Sydney to Hà Nội, including smoking on board and damaging aircraft equipment, police said.

The incident occurred on November 17 aboard a Vietnam Airlines flight operating the Sydney–Hà Nội route. The passenger, identified as T.N.A., was reportedly intoxicated and smoked in the aircraft lavatory, triggering safety concerns during the flight.

According to investigators, the man also damaged a seat-back electronic screen, a tray table and other onboard equipment, while repeatedly ignoring crew instructions and causing disorder in the cabin.

Flight attendants intervened and restrained the passenger before the aircraft landed safely at Nội Bài International Airport at around 9.30pm local time. Upon arrival, the crew filed a report and handed the passenger over to the airport immigration police.

Authorities said the airport police later coordinated with investigators from the Hà Nội City Police to examine the aircraft, document the damage and collect evidence.

Police have since launched a criminal case against the suspect, formally charged him and ordered his temporary detention.

He is being investigated on charges of 'disturbing public order,' an offence under Article 318 of Việt Nam’s Penal Code that can carry custodial sentences in serious cases.

In a statement following the incident, airport police warned that disruptive behaviour on aircraft, including smoking, damaging property or threatening flight safety, would be dealt with strictly under Vietnamese law.

Passengers were urged to comply with crew instructions at all times, particularly on long-haul flights. — VNS