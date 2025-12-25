Hải Phòng becomes 25th member of Vietnam Food Bank Network

HẢI PHÒNG — The Vietnam Food Bank Network on Thursday (December 25) officially launched its 25th member in the port city of Hải Phòng, alongside the introduction of the Hải Phòng Food Community project, as social welfare needs rise and efforts to reduce food waste gain urgency.

Established in coordination with the Hải Phòng Red Cross Society and the Global FoodBanking Network, the Hải Phòng Food Bank redistributes safe surplus food from businesses and donors to vulnerable groups across the city.

The initiative is expected to enhance social welfare efforts, encourage broader participation from organisations, businesses and the community, and contribute to building a more caring and sustainable society in Hải Phòng.

Speaking at the ceremony, Nguyễn Tuấn Khởi, chairman of the Vietnam Food Bank Network, said the launch strengthens the national food banking system while highlighting its role in connecting corporate social responsibility with community needs.

“Each timely donation and distribution not only helps reduce food waste but also directly improves the quality of life of beneficiaries, spreading humanitarian values throughout society,” he said.

The Hải Phòng Food Bank is expected to become a key regional hub, raising public awareness of responsible consumption, efficient resource use and sustainable development.

Bùi Mạnh Phúc, president of the Hải Phòng Red Cross Society, said the project reflects the organisation’s shift from short-term relief to long-term, stable and scalable humanitarian support.

During the event, organisers introduced the food bank’s operational model, announced the establishment of its Executive Board and Food Bank Club, and outlined future activities.

The Vietnam Food Bank Network and the Hải Phòng Red Cross Society also signed a cooperation agreement to jointly support and develop the food bank.

On the occasion, 30 gift packages worth more than VNĐ600,000 (US$25) each were presented to disadvantaged households and individuals in the city.

Founded in 2016, the Vietnam Food Bank Network aims to reduce food waste and ensure food security for vulnerable groups.

The network became a member of the Global Food Banking Network in 2019, connecting with partners in more than 50 countries.

By 2025, it has expanded to 24 member food banks nationwide, making practical contributions to community support, responsible consumption and sustainable development. — VNS