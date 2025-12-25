Digital technology speeds up administrative procedures for residents in Bắc Ninh’s Đồng Việt Commune

For

BẮC NINH — Residents of Đồng Việt Commune in Bắc Ninh Province can now complete administrative procedures more quickly, conveniently and efficiently thanks to the application of digital technology at the commune’s Public Administration Service Centre.

The integration of technology at the centre has helped residents, organisations and businesses save both time and effort. Citizens handling administrative procedures no longer need to carry stacks of paperwork as many documents and data are now accessed electronically.

At the Đồng Việt Commune Public Administration Service Centre, clearly designated areas for queue number issuance, reception, processing and result delivery have been set up.

Notably, a dedicated space equipped with computers allows citizens to look up administrative procedures on their own, enabling them to be more proactive in completing required formalities.

As a result, the receipt, processing and return of application files have become faster and more accurate, significantly reducing waiting times. Residents, organisations and businesses can now register and submit declarations with the support of digital devices, following streamlined and user-friendly procedures.

All stages of administrative processing at the centre are conducted in a systematic manner from application receipt and guidance to handling and finalisation. Thanks to digital transformation, procedures are now far more transparent and efficient. In many cases, citizens need only a few minutes to complete their paperwork, without prolonged waiting or repeated visits.

The application of digital technology has brought a high level of satisfaction among local residents, including the elderly. With clear guidance from staff, even those unfamiliar with technology can complete procedures quickly and smoothly.

The centre has also installed self-service computers for information lookup and automated kiosks for queue numbers. Meanwhile, its staff and specialists work in a professional and dedicated manner, providing hands-on guidance and answering questions on how to submit applications online via the National Public Service Portal. This enables citizens to carry out procedures independently from home in the future.

Digitalisation has helped shorten processing times and reduce costs for both citizens and state agencies. Previously, for example, residents applying for personal record certification were required to present household registration books and citizen ID cards. Now, the same procedure can be completed using electronic identification information.

Supporting these efforts are volunteers from the Hồ Chí Minh Communist Youth Union, who regularly take part in campaigns to assist residents with administrative procedures. Their involvement highlights the pioneering role of young people, particularly in the transition to new governance models and digital transformation in public service delivery.

Through these initiatives, the Đồng Việt Commune Public Administration Service Centre aims to provide accessible and reliable support, helping residents feel more comfortable, confident and reassured when handling administrative procedures amid the rapid pace of digital transformation today. — VNS