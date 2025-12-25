Accelerating digital transformation in administrative procedures in Bắc Ninh

BẮC NINH — Bắc Ninh Province has accelerated digital transformation in handling administrative procedures in the fields of culture, sports, and tourism this year, according to the provincial Department of Culture, Sports, and Tourism.

The department has actively implemented digital transformation tasks for the sector, directing its divisions and units to build specialised databases and apply the province's shared software applications.

All of outgoing documents are issued with digital signatures from leaders and agencies as stipulated, except for classified documents.

The department has also directed units to use the document management and work coordination software and apply digital signatures from the agency and leaders as required.

Regarding the application of software and specialised databases, before the provincial merger, the two departments of Bắc Ninh Province and of the formerly Bắc Giang Province have conducted a review and statistics of software to unify usage and avoid overlaps and duplications.

After the merger, Bắc Ninh's Department of Culture, Sports, and Tourism has actively implemented the use of the province's shared software, such as the document management and work coordination software, the electronic one-stop mechanism software and the electronic information portal.

Currently, the department has seven departments and 11 affiliated units exploiting the province's document management and work coordination software to support operations and work coordination.

Except for classified documents, all other documents are issued and processed in an electronic environment.

The department's electronic information portal is being finalised to meet regulations. The establishment, operation and development of electronic processes on the administrative procedure resolution information system of the department are operating smoothly and effectively.

New administrative procedures in the fields of culture, sports and tourism in Bắc Ninh Province that are issued or amended are updated immediately after decisions are made.

The procedure resolution process is seamless, without interruptions in handling administrative procedures for citizens and businesses.

Next year, the culture, sports and tourism sector in Bắc Ninh Province will increase investment in equipment and apply information technology in work coordination, effectively publicising administrative procedures on the electronic information portal and the provincial Public Administrative Centre to meet the needs of residents and businesses.

At the same time, the provincial culture, sports, and tourism sector will enhance the quality of administrative procedure reform work, continue reviewing and reducing processing times, simplifying procedures, promoting delegation and authorisation to maximise convenience for residents and businesses in handling administrative procedures.

It will also continue effectively implementing the Government’s Decree No. 118/2025/NĐ-CP on the one-stop mechanism and interlinked one-stop mechanism in administrative procedure resolution. — VNS