PM calls for better policies, legal framework to support overseas Vietnamese

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Thursday requested continued improvement of institutions, policies and laws relating to overseas Vietnamese (OVs) and related affairs, while creating more favourable conditions for them to participate in the country’s political, socio-economic life, and ensuring their legitimate rights, interests and aspirations.

Addressing the national conference reviewing the implementation of Resolution No. 36-NQ/TW on OV affairs and guiding documents of the Party Central Committee's Politburo and Secretariat in this field, which was connected online to 98 Vietnamese missions abroad, PM Chinh reaffirmed that overseas Vietnamese are an inseparable part of the Vietnamese nation and an important source of national strength.

After more than 20 years of implementing Resolution No. 36-NQ/TW, the Party and State have paid increasing attention and created more favourable conditions for OV communities to grow, with the bond between the Party, the State and people at home with Vietnamese compatriots abroad further strengthened in a closer, more practical and substantive manner.

He highlighted that the Resolution has provided a strong political foundation and legal framework enabling OVs to develop, integrate, and contribute to their host countries while maintaining close ties with the homeland. It has also ensured better protection of their legitimate rights and interests and created conditions for their participation in the country’s sustainable development.

Reviewing key achievements, the PM underlined that the OV community has grown rapidly in number and been increasingly thriving, with nearly 6.5 million Vietnamese people living in over 130 countries and territories. The Resolution, he said, has helped mobilise intellectual resources and shifted the mindset from primarily humanitarian support to prioritising long-term national development, opening new opportunities for OVs to contribute to national construction.

He emphasised that it is essential to ensure the Party’s comprehensive, direct and absolute leadership over OV affairs, while vigorously and concertedly implementing the Party’s strategic resolutions. This must go hand in hand with close direction and management by authorities at all levels and the active engagement of the legislative body, and the engagement of the people, including those living abroad.

The Government leader emphasised the need to continuously innovate OV-related affairs in the new context through creative and effective approaches, develop modern digital communication channels to connect them with the homeland, create the most favourable working environment and preferential policies to attract Vietnamese intellectuals and experts, and promote their role in connecting and attracting investments to the country.

Relevant agencies must continue to effectively carry out citizen protection, safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Vietnamese communities overseas, especially in difficult areas or conflict and disaster zones, strengthen legal assistance, disseminate Vietnamese and host-country laws, and reinforce information channels, support centres and assistance mechanisms for Vietnamese workers abroad, he stated.

PM Chính also reaffirmed the resolve in combating acts that exploit the overseas Vietnamese community to undermine the Party and the State, and implementing concrete measures to reduce violations of Vietnamese and host-country laws committed by Vietnamese citizens in certain locations. — VNA/VNS