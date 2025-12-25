Directive sets out measures to ensure safe, thrifty Lunar New Year

HÀ NỘI — Politburo member and permanent member of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat Trần Cẩm Tú has signed a directive on organising the 2026 Lunar New Year (Tết) holiday.

The directive calls on Party committees, authorities, the Việt Nam Fatherland Front and socio-political organisations at all levels to work hard to ensure the Lunar New Year is celebrated in a safe, healthy, economical and joyful manner, while creating momentum for implementing the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress from early 2026.

Key tasks include strengthening Party solidarity and unity, and social consensus; prioritising care for people’s livelihoods, especially those affected by natural disasters, disadvantaged groups, policy beneficiaries and residents in remote, border and island areas, to ensure everyone can enjoy the holiday. Agencies, localities and units are required to ensure timely payment of wages and Tết bonuses for employees, and to organise Tet visits to people with meritorious service, armed forces on duty and other priority groups.

Cultural and festive activities should be organised in a practical, civilised and economical manner, in line with national traditions, avoiding wastefulness and formalism. Fireworks displays may be held depending on local conditions, but must ensure thrift and absolute safety.

The directive also stresses the need to maintain political security, social order and safety, including cyberspace security; strengthen crime prevention; ensure market stability, food safety, environmental hygiene, disease prevention, traffic safety, and fire and explosion prevention during the holiday.

Strict discipline is required, with strong measures to prevent wastefulness and negative practices. The use of public funds or assets for Tet gifts or celebrations, as well as visits to superiors, is strictly prohibited.

Authorities are instructed to ensure uninterrupted work during the holiday and to promptly resume key tasks after Tết, accelerating the implementation of major policies and socio-economic objectives for 2026. — VNA/VNS