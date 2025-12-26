Delegates to patriotic emulation congress pay tribute to President Hồ Chí Minh

HÀ NỘI — Delegates to the 11th National Patriotic Emulation Congress visited President Hồ Chí Minh’s Mausoleum in Hà Nội on Friday afternoon to pay their respects.

The delegation was joined by member of the Party Central Committee and Vice President Võ Thị Ánh Xuân, who is also First Vice Chairwoman of the Central Council for Emulation and Commendation and head of the congress organising committee; former member of the Party Central Committee and former Vice President Trương Mỹ Hoa, along with officials of some ministries, central agencies, and localities.

Before the late President’s resting place, the delegates expressed profound gratitude and deep respect for his great contributions to the revolutionary cause of the Party and the nation.

Later the same afternoon, they attended a preparatory session during which they were briefed on the congress's agenda and regulations, heard reports on the number and structure of delegates, approved the agenda, and reviewed ceremonial arrangements for the opening session.

Within the framework of the congress, a photo exhibition on President Hồ Chí Minh's role in patriotic emulation movements and congresses over different periods will be organised, alongside an exhibition showcasing the country’s socio-economic achievements over 40 years of Đổi mới (renewal). There will also be an exchange programme featuring outstanding role models, and a ceremony to honour individuals holding the titles of "Hero of Labour", "Hero of the People’s Armed Forces", and "National Soldier of Emulation".

The 11th National Patriotic Emulation Congress, themed “Emulating reform and creativity, accelerating breakthroughs to propel the nation into an era of strong, civilised and prosperous development”, aims to review patriotic emulation movements and the commendation work during the 2021–25 period. It will also honour outstanding individuals and collectives, and outline orientations and tasks to further reform emulation and commendation activities over the next five years.

The congress is expected to generate strong momentum for fulfilling socio-economic development tasks and safeguarding national defence and security in the 2026–30 period, in line with the Resolution of the coming 14th National Party Congress, thus ushering the country into a new era of robust and prosperous development.

The event brings together 2,223 delegates, including individuals and collectives holding the "Hero" and "National Soldier of Emulation" titles, together with other exemplars honoured since the 10th National Patriotic Emulation Congress. Overseas Vietnamese and foreigners who have made significant contributions to Việt Nam, as well as chairpersons of emulation and commendation councils of ministries, sectors, central agencies, mass organisations, and localities nationwide are also among participants. — VNA/VNS