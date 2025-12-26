Digital economy to contribute to 45 per cent of Bắc Ninh's GRDP

BẮC NINH — The northern province of Bắc Ninh aims for its digital economy to account for 45 per cent of the province’s Gross Regional Domestic Product (GRDP) by 2030.

Mai Sơn, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee, said from now until 2030, the province will focus on developing the digital economy, considering it a strategic orientation and an opportunity to make breakthroughs in transforming the growth model and enhancing the competitiveness of the economy.

The province will also strive to become a high-tech industrial centre and a smart urban area, and to rank among the country’s leading localities in digital economy development, he said.

Bắc Ninh’s digital economy development is based on five synchronised foundational pillars: appropriate and flexible institutions and policies; high-quality digital human resources; modern, secure digital infrastructure with wide coverage down to the grassroots level; data as a key factor of production; and mastery of strategic technologies.

By 2030, the province aims for 60 per cent of local small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to apply digital technologies.

At least 40 per cent of enterprises are expected to engage in innovation activities, while expenditure on research and development will reach a minimum of 2 per cent of GRDP.

Vice Chairman Mai Sơn said from now until 2030, Bắc Ninh will focus on developing digital enterprises as the main driving force for transforming the growth model and improving productivity and competitiveness.

The priority will be the development of 'Make in Việt Nam' digital technology enterprises, promoting sector- and field-based digital transformation. A strategic breakthrough will be the formation of several core digital enterprises with market-leading capabilities, building an autonomous and sustainable digital ecosystem in key economic sectors, he said.

Bắc Ninh will also implement the SME Digital Transformation Support Programme (SMEdx) by sector and field, with a focus on financial support for SMEs to use digital platforms, promoting the leading role of large enterprises and studying the assignment of specific tasks to certain state-owned groups and corporations in developing the digital economy in various sectors.

In 2025, Bắc Ninh is among the localities with the highest proportion of the digital economy in GRDP nationwide, estimated at 40.5 per cent, nearly 2.9 times the national average.

The province’s information technology industry also ranks among the leaders in terms of number of enterprises, hardware revenue, software export turnover, pre-tax profits and workforce size.

Bắc Ninh has accelerated the implementation of numerous projects and support programmes for enterprises in technology transfer and digital transformation training through open online platforms, such as the 'Support for the Three Stakeholders: Government – Institutes/Universities – Enterprises' programmes, aimed at promoting technology transfer and training high-quality human resources for key economic sectors.

According to Nguyễn Văn Dũng, director of the Bắc Ninh Department of Science and Technology, the province will strongly promote startup and innovation activities, technology development and transfer, and the development of strategic and core technologies aligned with the provincial master plan.

Đặng Minh Phương, a resident of Bắc Giang Ward, said: “Since the digital economy has developed, we have seen many benefits for people. We can stay at home and transfer money abroad, and pay phone bills without going to the post office. All buying and selling is done via mobile phones.

“I think the development of the digital economy brings various benefits and conveniences. I am very happy that since the digital economy emerged, our work has become much less burdensome.

“Our company can stay at home and still control all systems at the bank, as well as all domestic and international partners. We can communicate with all of them.” — VNS