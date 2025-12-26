Bắc Ninh develops diverse trade and services linked to digital transformation

BẮC NINH — The province of Bắc Ninh will focus on developing a diverse array of trade and services in a sustainable manner as part of its digital transformation up to 2030, according to the Provincial Department of Industry and Trade.

Future trends in trade and services both globally and domestically are expected to centre on the digital economy, cross-border e-commerce, modern logistics services, green trade, services associated with artificial intelligence and big data, and the development of the night-time economy.

Bắc Ninh will therefore prioritise planning and investing in modern and smart trade and service infrastructure, according to the department.

The province will give priority to the formation of international commercial centres, wholesale agricultural markets, logistics centres and inland container depots directly connected to Ring Road 4, the Bắc Giang-Lạng Sơn Expressway and the Hà Nội-Quảng Ninh Expressway, and linked with Gia Bình International Airport.

It will also rapidly develop logistics services and cross-border e-commerce, focusing on attracting strategic investors and major logistics and e-commerce corporations to establish distribution centres in the province, thereby forming regional and international cargo transshipment hubs.

In the next few years, Bắc Ninh will pay close attention to improving the workforce in trade and services, and will continue effective cooperation with universities and large enterprises to provide in-depth training in business administration, e-commerce, logistics and digital financial services, particularly universities with training facilities located in the province.

In addition, Bắc Ninh will strengthen regional and international links, focusing on supporting local enterprises to effectively tap into the country's free trade agreements to expand and diversify markets, export–import products and supply chains and promote sustainable exports.

The province will also focus on developing value-added services associated with industry and urban areas, such as finance and banking, insurance, culture and entertainment. Efforts will be made to promote e-commerce, the digital economy and the night-time economy, closely linked with tourism, culture and modern services.

With its strategic location and economic position as the north-eastern gateway to Hà Nội and a cargo transshipment point on the Hà Nội-Hải Phòng-Quảng Ninh economic triangle, Bắc Ninh has favourable conditions for developing trade and services.

In recent years, the province’s trade and service sectors have recorded strong growth, with an average annual growth rate of 16.5 per cent.

Bắc Ninh currently has 234 markets, nine shopping centres, 31 supermarkets, more than 350 convenience stores and thousands of wholesale and retail outlets covering communes and wards across the province.

Specialised commercial streets combined with pedestrian streets have been formed in Kinh Bắc Ward, Võ Cường Ward and other areas. Chains of modern retail outlets operated by major groups including Masan, Central Retail, Dabaco, FPT and Điện máy Xanh have also been developed.

Warehouse and storage infrastructure has expanded rapidly, with the participation of many large domestic and foreign groups, including Mapletree, NYK Logistics, CNCTec, Tân Cảng Sài Gòn and Bắc Kỳ, helping form a professional and modern logistics service chain that effectively serves trade and import-export activities.

The province’s e-commerce index has consistently ranked among the top 10 nationwide. Instead of operating under traditional business models, local enterprises have gradually shifted to modern and digital-based approaches, focusing on applying technology to sales management, e-invoicing, website development and the operation of business systems through online tools like email and social media.

To date, all supermarkets, shopping centres, convenience stores and many business households at markets, grocery shops and service establishments across the province have implemented cashless payment methods, including electronic payment applications, QR code scanning and POS terminals.

Total retail sales of goods and service revenue in 2025 are estimated to exceed VNĐ761 trillion (US$28.9 billion), with an average annual increase of 16.5 per cent during the 2021–2025 period.

Since 2021, Bắc Ninh has welcomed nearly 18 million tourist arrivals, generating estimated revenue of more than VNĐ14 trillion ($531.6 million).

Total import-export turnover during the 2021–2025 period is estimated at nearly $660 billion, with a target of reaching over $1 trillion in the 2026–2030 period. VNS