Hà Nội exhibition spreads reform ambition, patriotism

HÀ NỘI — An exhibition highlighting Việt Nam’s socio-economic achievements over 40 years of Đổi Mới (renewal), particularly the 2021–25 period, is underway in Hà Nội on Friday and Saturday, as part of the 11th National Patriotic Emulation Congress.

Hosted by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism in coordination with the ministries of national defence, finance, and agriculture and environment, and the Vietnam News Agency (VNA), the event seeks to honour heroic individuals and collectives, National Fighters of Emulation, and exemplary models from patriotic emulation movements across all levels and sectors, thereby encouraging patriotic emulation, inspiring patriotism and solidarity, and promoting reform, creativity, and labour productivity improvement to help realise socio-economic tasks and the Resolution of the coming 14th National Party Congress.

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism's section features key accomplishments across cultural heritage, grassroots culture, family and library affairs, ethnic culture, cinema, fine arts, photography and exhibition, physical training and sports, tourism, journalism and communications, publishing, printing and distribution, as well as external relations and cultural integration into the world, all brought to life through a mix of physical and digital displays.

The Ministry of National Defence's zone showcases images, videos, products, and artifacts, complemented by notable works and models illustrating the Việt Nam People’s Army's contributions to national construction and defence, the rise of a proactive, self-reliant, dual-use and modern defence industry, and the powerful synergy between economic development and national defence.

The Ministry of Finance's area delivers a compelling overview of core economic pillars, from the scale of state budget, state enterprises’ pivotal role in economic growth, to surging foreign direct investment inflows, the maturing securities market, and the International Financial Centre in Việt Nam.

The VNA’s section is structured into three parts: President Hồ Chí Minh and the patriotic emulation movement, past national patriotic emulation congresses, and outstanding emulation movements, featuring nearly 200 photos.

Vũ Lan Hương from the Department of Technology Application and Development under the Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology, said the academy is proudly displaying an array of groundbreaking products and models, including a circular economy system using waste and advanced biogas technology, autonomous robots, and a satellite model operated by the Vietnam National Space Centre to monitor domestic production activities.

Leading Vietnamese enterprises are also on hand to showcase their signature products. — VNA/VNS