Preparatory session convened ahead of Emulation Congress

HÀ NỘI — A preparatory session for the 11th National Patriotic Emulation Congress took place in Hà Nội on Friday.

The event saw the presence of Vice President Võ Thị Ánh Xuân, who is First Vice Chairwoman of the Central Emulation and Commendation Council and head of the organising committee for the Congress.

Delegates were briefed on the congress agenda and regulations, reports on the number and structure of participants, approved the official agenda, and reviewed procedures for the opening ceremony.

Minister of Home Affairs and Standing Vice Chairman of the Central Emulation and Commendation Council Đỗ Thanh Bình said the Congress is set to draw 198 guests and 2,025 official delegates organised into 105 delegations.

By sector, the economic sector logs 663 delegates, or 32.7 per cent; national defence and security 388, or 19.2 per cent; culture, social affairs, education and health 640, or 31.6 per cent; and other fields 334, representing 16.5 per cent.

Individual delegates total 1,733, comprising 85.58 per cent, while 292 others, or 14.42 per cent, represent collectives.

According to Bình, the Congress will see the presence of 489 female delegates, accounting for 24.14 per cent, while young delegates total 512, or 25.3 per cent.

Of the 2,025 delegates, 105 serve as chairpersons of the emulation and commendation councils from ministries, agencies, mass organisations, provinces, and cities. A total of 139 represent individuals or collectives bestowed with the “Hero of the People’s Armed Forces” or “Hero of Labour” titles since 2021, including 21 individuals, or 6.87 per cent of the total. Another 86 are recipients of the National Soldier of Emulation title awarded since 2021 (4.24 per cent), while 36 stand out for excellence in studying and following President Hồ Chí Minh’s thought, moral virtues, and style (1.78 per cent). Ethnic minority delegates number 198, accounting for 9.8 per cent of the attendees.

Additionally, 41 delegates are overseas Vietnamese or foreign nationals recognised for considerable contributions to the country (2 per cent). A further 138 are standout representatives across professions, including doctors, teachers, artisans, artists, scientists, writers, Hồ Chí Minh Prize and State Prize winners, journalists, young innovators, war veterans, former youth volunteers and revolution contributors, making up 6.81 per cent. The biggest cohort – 1,282 delegates or 63.3 per cent – consists of top role models from nationwide patriotic emulation movements, mostly frontline workers in economic, cultural, social, defence, and security fields.

The eldest participant is 98-year-old Nguyễn Thị Bình, Hero of Labour and former Vice President. The youngest are five 11-year-old children. — VNA/VNS