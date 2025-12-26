300kg bomb from French war era safely detonated

PHÚ THỌ — The Phú Thọ provincial Military Command on Thursday successfully carried out the controlled detonation of a 300kg high-explosive bomb left over from the war, ensuring absolute safety throughout the operation.

The detonation took place at a military training ground in Tân Hoà Ward, an area formerly under the northern province of Hoà Bình. The operation was conducted in strict accordance with technical procedures, with all safety requirements fully observed.

Earlier, on the morning of December 22, local residents in Văn Miếu Commune, discovered the bomb while excavating soil near a river. Initial inspections by functional forces determined that the bomb was located in complex terrain, posing significant risks to nearby residents and daily activities.

After assessment of the danger level, the provincial Military Command, in coordination with the Văn Miếu communal administration, cordoned off the area, established a safety perimeter, arranged round-the-clock guarding, and disseminated warnings advising residents to stay away from the site.

The bomb was identified as a GP300 high-explosive device weighing approximately 300kg. This type of bomb was widely used by French forces during the 1946–1954 war. It was designed to cause extensive damage through fragmentation and blast shockwaves.

The GP300 bomb measures about 1.3m in length with a body diameter of around 40cm. Despite having been buried underground for decades, it still retained the potential to detonate. Such bombs continue to be found in several northern provinces, including Sơn La and Phú Thọ, particularly in areas that were deemed priorities for destruction. — VNS