Youths from Việt Nam, Cambodia and Laos gather for 2025 festival

QUẢNG NGÃI – The 2025 Vietnam – Cambodia – Laos Youth Festival opened in the central province of Quảng Ngãi on Friday, bringing together 90 youth delegates from the three countries to strengthen solidarity, traditional friendship and cooperation among younger generations.

Held from December 25 to 28 under the theme “Solidarity – Friendship – Development”, the festival includes a seminar on “A green journey for sustainable development”, field trips highlighting local culture, history and socio-economic potential, along with cultural, artistic and sports exchanges.

Addressing the opening ceremony, Nguyễn Ngọc Sâm, Vice Chairman of the Provincial People’s Committee, said local youths have in recent years expanded exchanges with their peers in the Lao provinces of Champasack, Attapeu, Sekong and Khammuane, as well as Cambodia’s Rattanakiri province. These cooperation outcomes, involving both the province and its youth, have helped further enrich the solidarity, friendship and good neighbourliness among Việt Nam, Laos and Cambodia, he noted.

Sâm expressed his hope that the experiences gained at the festival, together with positive impressions of the heroic and beautiful land of Quảng Ngãi, will become valuable assets, enabling young people to act as strong bridges for the great friendship among the three countries.

Nguyễn Kim Quy, Standing Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Youth Federation Central Committee, said the festival takes place as the traditional friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation among Việt Nam, Cambodia and Laos continue to be strengthened and developed sustainably.

Amid evolving regional and global dynamics, further consolidating the close-knit relationship among the three countries holds long-term and strategic significance, he stressed, noting that each practical initiative by the youth will help deepen mutual understanding and lay a solid foundation for lasting friendship and cooperation.

Souliya Keophilavong, Deputy Secretary of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Youth Union Central Committee, and Tum Saravuth, a member of the Central Committee of the Union of Youth Federations of Cambodia, shared the view that the festival is of profound significance in reinforcing traditional solidarity, friendship and long-standing ties among the youth of the three countries. They affirmed that enhanced youth exchanges and cooperation will contribute to a peaceful, friendly and prosperous environment, particularly in border areas. VNA/VNS