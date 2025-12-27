Politics & Law
Home Society

Realising the dreams of kidney patients

December 27, 2025 - 11:57
At just 28 years old, Giàng A Thắng once had many dreams like other young people. Though kidney disease has changed his life, he has found a new purpose by helping fellow patients rebuild hope and earn a living together.

AI camera system in Hà Nội

Since the AI Traffic Control Centre began operating, traffic flow at key intersections in Hà Nội has improved and more than 1,000 traffic violations have been detected in just one week. With advanced technological infrastructure, effective law enforcement and increased public awareness, traffic conditions in Hanoi are expected to continue to get better and safer.
300kg bomb from French war era safely detonated

The bomb was identified as a GP300 high-explosive device weighing approximately 300kg. This type of bomb was widely used by French forces during the 1946–1954 war. It was designed to cause extensive damage through fragmentation and blast shockwaves.

