11th National Patriotic Emulation Congress successfully wraps up

HÀ NỘI — After two days of working marked by innovation and efficiency, the 11th National Patriotic Emulation Congress themed “Emulation for innovation, acceleration, and breakthrough to usher the nation into an era of strength, civilisation, and prosperity,” successfully concluded in Hà Nội on December 27.

The congress listened to an important and wide-ranging keynote address delivered by Party General Secretary Tô Lâm, which provided guidance in terms of ideology and action for the entire Party, people and armed forces in the new period.

It also looked back at achievements, shortcomings, root causes, and valuable lessons drawn from the emulation and commendation work and patriotic emulation movements in the past five years; and honoured heroes of the People’s Armed Forces, heroes of labour in the “Đổi mới” (renewal) period, emulators, and exemplary individuals and collectives from all sectors and regions nationwide.

Patriotic emulation movements across the country have produced landmark achievements in the Hồ Chí Minh era, including defeating the COVID-19 pandemic, completing the elimination of substandard housing four months ahead of schedule, building more than three thousand kilometres of expressways, and advancing science – technology, innovation, and digital transformation. Each movement stands as vivid proof of the nation’s will, intellect, and aspiration for strength and prosperity.

The congress also agreed on goals, orientations, key tasks, and solutions for the 2026–2030 period, seeking to mobilise the power of great national unity, ignite aspirations for national prosperity and happiness, and turn Việt Nam into a developed country by the mid-21st century.

At the event, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, who is also Chairman of the Central Council for Emulation and Commendation, launched the patriotic emulation movement for the 2026-2030 period with the theme “Emulation for innovation, acceleration, and breakthrough to usher the nation into an era of strength, civilisation, and prosperity.”

The PM called on all compatriots, comrades, and soldiers nationwide, as well as Vietnamese living abroad - regardless of position or profession - to continue upholding patriotism, self-reliance, resilience, and the aspiration to excel, working together to successfully implement the 14th National Party Congress’s resolution, and to build a more prosperous, powerful, civilised, and happier Việt Nam.

Phạm Tất Thắng, Vice Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information, Education, and Mass Mobilisation, outlined post-congress communication priorities, calling on emulation and commendation councils nationwide, along with central and local media, to intensify coverage of patriotic emulation movements and commendation activities in the new period.

He asked for the continued effective coordination between media outlets and emulation - commendation bodies to promote the national patriotic movement, publicise the Party’s policies and the State’s laws, honour and amplify outstanding examples, and ensure heads of agencies fulfill their responsibility to identify, recognise, and reward individuals and collectives with exceptional achievements. — VNS