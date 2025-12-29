OV maintain constructive approach in contributing ideas to homeland's development

HÀ NỘI — A balanced and constructive approach among overseas Vietnamese (OV) helps foster healthy dialogues, avoid extremism, and strengthen consensus and cohesion within the global Vietnamese community in contributing ideas to the development of the homeland, according to Trần Thu Dung, a Vietnamese intellectual in France.

Dung stressed that freedom of expression is an important value, but it must go hand in hand with responsibility, objectivity and a constructive spirit. Contributed ideas aimed at improving the country deserve appreciation, while extreme, ill-intentioned or hostile views do not reflect the shared aspiration to build and develop the nation, she said.

Dung underlined that effective dialogue requires a balanced and honest assessment of both achievements and remaining shortcomings, grounded in respect for history and the sacrifices of earlier generations.

She noted that recent policies of the Party and State demonstrate growing openness, with expanded channels for engagement, direct dialogue and the reception of feedback through the press and media. These efforts reflect a spirit of renewal and confidence in the intellectual resources of overseas Vietnamese, encouraging them to participate more actively in national development in the new period.

A notable recent shift is the more tangible expression of trust, not only towards earlier generations of overseas Vietnamese but also towards young people of Vietnamese origin born and raised abroad. Feeling respected and heard is a prerequisite for overseas Vietnamese to engage more deeply and contribute in diverse ways.

Dung placed particular emphasis on young OVs, describing them as a vast reservoir of intellectual capital. When given opportunities to engage and experience an open, respectful environment in Việt Nam, they naturally develop trust and a stronger sense of attachment to their roots. Even without returning for permanent residence, many are ready to contribute through study, research and professional activities linked to Việt Nam.

From a cultural perspective, she stressed that alongside economic development and science and technology, culture should be a key pillar in connecting OV communities. Although cultural activities may not bring immediate material gains, they exert lasting influence through books, exhibitions, historical preservation and initiatives promoting Việt Nam’s image internationally. She therefore called for continued support for cultural practitioners abroad, enabling Vietnamese culture to take deeper root in host societies through the bilingual and multicultural strengths of overseas Vietnamese. — VNA/VNS