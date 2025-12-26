AI camera system in Hà Nội

Since the AI Traffic Control Centre began operating, traffic flow at key intersections in Hà Nội has improved and more than 1,000 traffic violations have been detected in just one week. With advanced technological infrastructure, effective law enforcement and increased public awareness, traffic conditions in Hanoi are expected to continue to get better and safer.
The 1,350m bridge significantly shortens the distance from Buengkan in northeastern Thailand, through Bolikhamxay in central Laos, to the Cầu Treo border gate in Việt Nam’s central Hà Tĩnh Province to just over 200km.
The festival includes a seminar on “A green journey for sustainable development”, field trips highlighting local culture, history and socio-economic potential, along with cultural, artistic and sports exchanges.
The bomb was identified as a GP300 high-explosive device weighing approximately 300kg. This type of bomb was widely used by French forces during the 1946–1954 war. It was designed to cause extensive damage through fragmentation and blast shockwaves.
Vocational education and higher education institutions are granted autonomy to determine job positions, recruit personnel and sign labour contracts with foreign experts and scientists holding doctoral degrees, as well as overseas Vietnamese, in accordance with their internal regulations.