Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Society

Government to provide cash gifts to social policy beneficiaries ahead of Tết 2026

December 29, 2025 - 17:12
The Prime Minister signed a Decision allocating an additional VNĐ2.5 trillion (US$95 million) from the central budget reserve to localities to implement the gift-giving initiative
A woman who rendered meritorious services to the revolution receives gift from local authorities.— VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — People who rendered meritorious services to the revolution, those entitled to social protection, and social pensioners as defined by respective national ordinances, and decrees, together with orphans without guardians or those living in orphanages will receive a cash gift of VNĐ400,000 (US$15.2) per person on the occasion of the 14th National Party Congress and the 2026 Lunar New Year (the Year of the Horse).

The Tết policy is set out under Resolution No. 418/NQ-CP, issued by the Government on December 28, on the provision of gifts on behalf of the Party and State to people with meritorious services to the revolution, social protection beneficiaries, social pensioners and other vulnerable groups on these occasions.

The resolution requires that gift-giving be completed no later than the end of this month.

The allocation is drawn from the 2025 central budget reserve, following National Assembly Resolution No. 265/2025/QH15.

The Ministry of Finance has been tasked with ensuring central budget balance to carry out the policy. By Monday afternoon, the ministry said has it has completed the transfer of the budget.

The Ministry of Public Security will work closely with the ministries of Home Affairs, Health, and Finance, relevant agencies and local authorities to deliver the Party and State’s gifts through social welfare benefit accounts on VNeID for eligible recipients. In case of need, provincial and municipal People’s Committees may instruct local agencies and commune-level authorities to transfer the gifts directly into beneficiaries’ existing monthly allowance accounts (where applicable), or pay them in cash, ensuring that the policy is implemented correctly, promptly and in line with regulations.

People’s Committees of provinces and cities, based on local conditions and financial capacity, may also consider providing gifts to other vulnerable groups within their jurisdiction, in accordance with their authority. They are responsible for allocating sufficient funding to ensure timely payments to eligible groups as stipulated.

Local authorities and commune-level People’s Committees are required to coordinate closely with the public security forces in organising the distribution of gifts, ensuring simple, convenient, timely and accurate implementation.

The same day, the Prime Minister signed a Decision allocating an additional VNĐ2.5 trillion (US$95 million) from the central budget reserve to localities to implement the gift-giving initiative. — VNA/VNS

see also

More on this story

Society

High-quality workforce key to Việt Nam’s semiconductor ambitions

Developing high-quality human resources is the decisive factor for Việt Nam to successfully build its semiconductor industry, Deputy Minister of Education and Training Nguyễn Văn Phúc said at a conference reviewing the implementation of national strategies on semiconductor workforce development held in HCM City on Friday (December 26).
Society

11th National Patriotic Emulation Congress successfully wraps up

After two days of working marked by innovation and efficiency, the 11th National Patriotic Emulation Congress themed “Emulation for innovation, acceleration, and breakthrough to usher the nation into an era of strength, civilisation, and prosperity,” successfully concluded in Hà Nội December 27.
Society

Realising the dreams of kidney patients

At just 28 years old, Giàng A Thắng once had many dreams like other young people. Though kidney disease has changed his life, he has found a new purpose by helping fellow patients rebuild hope and earn a living together.

E-paper

Sci-Tech
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom