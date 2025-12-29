Nearly 30,000 gift packages to be delivered to the poor and disadvantaged ahead of Lunar New Year

HÀ NỘI — Nearly 30,000 gift packages will be delivered to poor households, workers, and people in especially difficult circumstances nationwide on the occasion of 2026 Tết (Lunar New Year), according to a newly issued plan of the Việt Nam Fatherland Front (VFF).

On behalf of the Standing Committee of the VFF Central Committee, Hà Thị Nga, a member of the Party Central Committee and Vice Chairwoman of the VFF Central Committee, signed Plan No. 96/KH-MTTW-BTT on coordinating visits and gift-giving activities to the poor, workers, and disadvantaged groups during the coming Tết.

According to the plan, visits and gift-giving activities will be carried out in a coordinated and unified manner among VFF committees at all levels and socio-political organisations to ensure effective support, avoid overlap or omission, and guarantee that funding sources are used transparently and efficiently in accordance with regulations.

Funding for gifts for poor and near-poor households, and people in especially difficult circumstances will be allocated by the Standing Committee of the VFF Central Committee from the central “For the Poor” Fund and other appropriate sources.

Gifts for workers will be arranged by the Việt Nam General Confederation of Labour.

Meanwhile, funding for gifts for people with disabilities, the elderly without family support, orphans, people in especially difficult circumstances, and those affected by natural disasters and epidemics will be mobilised and allocated by the Việt Nam Red Cross Society. Other socio-political organisations and VFF member organisations will mobilise resources to support their members and beneficiaries in need.

Of the total of 30,000 gift packages to be delivered nationwide, the VFF Central Committee will allocate 10,200 gift packages with a total value of over VNĐ13.26 billion (US$504,410) to people in 34 provinces and cities. Each locality will receive 300 gift packages, each consisting of VNĐ1 million in cash and a gift bag worth VNĐ300,000.

In addition, VFF leaders will conduct visits to four localities, with 200 gift packages per locality, worth VNĐ1.04 billion in total. A reserve of 1,650 gift packages has also been set aside to meet practical requirements during additional visits by Party, State and VFF leaders.

The gift-giving activities for Tết are scheduled to take place from January 26 to February 13 (from the 8th to the 25th day of the last lunar month), contributing to ensuring that no one is left behind during the traditional New Year holiday. — VNA/VNS