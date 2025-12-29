HCM City’s remittances to hit record high

HCM CITY — Despite continued fluctuations in the global economy, remittance inflows to HCM City have maintained stable growth momentum, and are expected to reach US$10.5 billion in 2025, the highest level on record. According to Trần Thị Ngọc Liên, Deputy Director of the State Bank of Vietnam – Region 2 Branch, the figure represented an increase of 10.5 per cent compared to 2024.

This strong growth reflects overseas Vietnamese (OVs)’ increasing confidence in Vietnam’s economic stability, as well as the effectiveness of flexible exchange rate policies and a stable interest rate environment, Liên stated.

HCM City’s economy and the national economy are maintaining macro-economic stability. Monetary policy management, particularly stable interest rates and flexible exchange rate control, has created a solid foundation to attract remittances, meeting consumption demand while supplementing capital for production and business activities.

In the first nine months of 2025, remittances to HCM City reached $7.94 billion, up 6.3 per cent year-on-year, keeping it the country’s largest recipient, consistently accounting for about 60 per cent of the national total.

By region, as of late September, Asia continued to be the largest source of remittances to the city, making up over half of total inflows. It was followed by the Americas (30 per cent), Europe (9 per cent), Oceania (8.4 per cent) and Africa (2 per cent). Notably, remittances from Africa posted a sharp surge, rising more than 150 per cent year-on-year. Other regions also recorded positive growth, with Europe up 16.7 per cent, Oceania up 11 per cent and the Americas up 10 per cent.

As a dynamic and innovative economic hub, the city continues to receive strong support and contributions from OVs, helping boost local economic growth.

Remittance inflows to the city are expected to continue rising in 2026. The city is implementing multiple solutions and proposals to mobilise capital for major projects such as the HCM City International Financial Centre, Free Trade Zone, real estate projects and other large-scale economic projects requiring long-term capital, thereby strengthening overseas Vietnamese’ confidence in local policies.

At the same time, the city has issued a plan to mobilise remittance resources through 2030, with close coordination among departments and sectors to enhance effectiveness. This is seen as an important foundation for effectively attracting and utilising OV resources, contributing to sustainable economic development and the goal of achieving double-digit growth. VNA