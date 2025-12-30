PM urges completion of housing campaign ahead of 14th National Party Congress

HÀ NỘI – Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Tuesday chaired a conference reviewing the rapid Quang Trung Campaign to rebuild and repair houses damaged by storms and floods in the central region, calling for efforts to complete the humanitarian campaign by the end of January to celebrate the upcoming 14th National Party Congress.

The meeting was held in person at the Government Headquarters in Hà Nội and connected online with the central localities of Quảng Trị, Huế, Đà Nẵng, Quảng Ngãi, Gia Lai, Đắk Lắk, Khánh Hòa and Lâm Đồng.

Due to storms and floods at the end of 2025, 1,597 houses in Quảng Trị and Lâm Đồng collapsed or were swept away, requiring rebuilding, while 34,759 were damaged and needed repairs. To ensure that every household has a home to celebrate the Lunar New Year, the PM launched the Quang Trung Campaign, setting targets of completing all repairs by 31 December 2025 and finishing the construction of all new houses by January 31, 2026.

Following the PM’s call, ministries, sectors, agencies, enterprises and the public responded swiftly. After just over one month, by December 30, all 34,759 damaged houses had been repaired. At the same time, construction had begun on all 1,597 houses, of which 671 had been completed, equivalent to 42 per cent. The remainder under construction are scheduled for completion in January 2026.

At the conference, leaders of ministries and localities said the Quang Trung Campaign carried profound humanitarian significance and had been implemented with a strong sense of responsibility and compassion for disaster victims. The goal of the campaign’s first phase had been achieved and ministries and localities were committed to continuing efforts to complete and exceed all targets assigned by the Prime Minister, ensuring that all people could welcome the traditional Lunar New Year in safe homes.

Concluding the meeting, PM Chính stressed that the Quang Trung Campaign was a campaign without gunfire but one that must be won. After one month, the first phase had basically been completed, with 100 per cent of damaged houses repaired and 100 per cent of houses requiring rebuilding started, with 42 per cent already completed and a commitment to finish all remaining houses by January 25, 2026.

The Government leader commended the Ministry of National Defence, the Ministry of Public Security, the Vietnam Fatherland Front, other ministries, sectors, socio-political organisations, enterprises and especially Party committees and authorities of the eight central provinces and cities for their proactive and responsible engagement to achieve the campaign’s initial goals.

Noting that the implementation faced no major difficulties or obstacles, the PM called on localities, particularly Đắk Lắk and Gia Lai, to build on the momentum and mobilise the entire political system, the Việt Nam Fatherland Front, socio-political organisations, enterprises and the public, especially forces of the police, military, militia and youth unions, to strive to complete the entire campaign by January 15, 2026 as a practical achievement to welcome the 14th National Party Congress.

Alongside accelerating the campaign, PM Chính instructed local authorities to continue reviewing and supporting people facing difficulties in daily life, including shortages of essential household items; providing seedlings, livestock and agricultural inputs to help restore production, farming and aquaculture; ensuring environmental sanitation; and repairing and restoring the operation of schools and health stations. Issues beyond the local authority should be reported to the Government and the PM for settlement.

Emphasising that support for people should mainly be provided in financial form and must ensure transparency, openness and the prevention of wastefulness and misconduct, the PM also asked media agencies to continue promoting, encouraging and disseminating effective practices while reflecting the people’s optimism, thereby creating momentum and inspiration for the entire nation to effectively implement the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress. — VNA/VNS