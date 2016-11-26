Former Deputy Minister faces prosecution for receiving bribes

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Public Security’s Security Agency for Investigation has requested the prosecution of Hoàng Văn Thắng, former Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, along with 22 others, in a case of bribery and violations of accounting regulations involving the former Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD), Hoàng Dân Construction Company, and related agencies and localities.

Among the 23, Thắng is charged with “receiving bribes.” Four others facing the same charge include Trần Tố Nghị, former Acting Director of the Department of Construction Management under the former MARD; Nguyễn Hải Thanh, former Deputy Director of the Department and Director of Division 4; Trần Văn Lang and Lê Văn Hiến from Division 2 and Division 8 under the department.

Nguyễn Văn Dân, Director of the Hoàng Dân company, has been recommended for prosecution on three charges “violating accounting regulations causing serious consequences,” “violating bidding regulations causing serious consequences,” and “giving bribes.

In addition, 14 suspects have been recommended for prosecution for “violating bidding regulations causing serious consequences,” and three others for “violating accounting regulations causing serious consequences.”

According to the investigation, Dân, using pre-existing connections, colluded with and bribed Thắng and several officials of the Department of Construction Management to influence project management directors to favour the Hoàng Dân company and its joint ventures in securing contracts.

At the same time, Dan arranged payments to directors of subordinate management boards to access bid documents and pricing information ahead of the official tender release, giving the company an unfair competitive edge.

The investigation determined that Dan’s actions enabled the Hoàng Dân company and its joint ventures to win five contracts across four projects, causing state property losses exceeding VNĐ251 billion (US$9.55 million).

The investigation concluded that Thắng received bribes totaling $200,000. — VNA/VNS