Hà Nội announces plans to revitalise Tô Lịch River

HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội authorities on Tuesday unveiled two detailed planning projects for both banks of the Tô Lịch River, aiming to transform the heavily polluted waterway into a major green and public space corridor in the inner city.

The plans, announced by the Department of Planning and Architecture in coordination with the Hà Nội Institute of Construction Planning, are based on a comprehensive study of the entire river, combining landscape renovation, urban design and long-term measures to improve water quality.

Section one covers about 6.2km from the Hoàng Quốc Việt – Võ Chí Công interchange to Ngã Tư Sở. New construction will be strictly limited, with priority given to green spaces, water surfaces and community facilities. Only small, one-storey service structures will be allowed.

This section will feature public squares, pedestrian and cycling routes, and cultural spaces linked to local traditions such as the Láng Pagoda Festival. Ten existing bridges will be upgraded and one new bridge added to improve connectivity.

Section two stretches around 7km from Ngã Tư Sở towards Linh Đàm and the Nhuệ River. It focuses on expanding ecological spaces and developing riverside commercial and culinary activities, particularly between Nguyễn Trãi Street and Ring Road three, with the aim of forming a night-time economy. Areas further south will be developed as ecological and recreational zones.

According to Nguyễn Đức Hùng, Deputy Director of the Hà Nội Institute of Construction Planning, the schemes are closely tied to wastewater treatment and river rehabilitation measures, including dredging and water replenishment, to fundamentally improve the river’s environment.

Once completed, the Tô Lịch River is expected to become a key inner-city green axis, complementing the Hồng (Red) River’s landscape role in the east.

The city aims to implement the main projects between 2026 and early 2027, while continuing work on the final section to complete the entire river corridor. — VNS