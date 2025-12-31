PM orders acceleration of Quang Trung Campaign to rebuild storm-damaged homes

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Wednesday issued an official dispatch, calling for stronger, faster and more coordinated efforts to accelerate the implementation of the rapid “Quang Trung Campaign” to rebuild and repair houses damaged by recent storms and floods in the central region.

The document was sent to leaders of Quảng Trị, Huế, Đà Nẵng, Quảng Ngãi, Gia Lai, Đắk Lắk, Khánh Hòa and Lâm Đồng, alongside relevant ministries and agencies.

Due to recent storms and floods, a total of 1,597 houses from Quảng Trị to Lâm Đồng were collapsed or swept away and required rebuilding, while 34,759 were damaged and needed repairs. To ensure that every household has a home to celebrate the Lunar New Year, the PM launched the campaign, setting the targets of completing all repairs by December 31, 2025, and finishing the construction of all new houses by January 31, 2026.

Following the Government leader’s call, ministries, sectors, agencies, enterprises and the public responded swiftly. After just over one month, to date, almost all 34,759 damaged houses have been repaired, while construction has begun on all the 1,597 houses, of them 671 completed, equivalent to 42 per cent. The remainder under construction are scheduled for completion in next month.

On behalf of Party and State leaders, PM Chính praised ministries, agencies, local authorities and people of the eight affected localities for their determination and responsibility.

He also acknowledged valuable support from enterprises, charitable organisations and families who actively mobilised additional resources to rebuild safer and more resilient homes.

With initial success achieved, the Prime Minister urged localities to advance with greater momentum, and take faster, more decisive and more effective actions. He requested authorities to mobilise all resources, particularly the armed forces, police and youth volunteers, strengthen coordination among localities, ensure adequate construction materials and strictly prevent hoarding and price manipulation.

The Government leader emphasised that the ultimate goal is to complete rebuilding efforts ahead of schedule so that all affected households have safe housing no later than January 15, contributing to stabilising people’s livelihoods and welcoming the 14th National Party Congress.

He also tasked relevant ministries with closely guiding agricultural recovery, securing essential goods, stabilising market supply and restoring essential infrastructure such as schools and medical facilities. Media agencies were asked to continue strong communication efforts to inspire public support, highlight good practices and reflect people’s expectations throughout the campaign.

Deputy Prime Minister Trần Hồng Hà was assigned to directly oversee implementation, while the Government Office will monitor progress and promptly report emerging issues to the PM. — VNA/VNS