Remains of Vietnamese fallen soldiers, experts repatriated from Laos

ĐIỆN BIÊN — A memorial and burial ceremony was held on Wednesday at Tông Khao Martyrs’ Cemetery in Thanh Nưa Commune, the northern province of Điện Biên, for the remains of 10 Vietnamese volunteer soldiers who laid down their lives in Laos during wartime.

The remains of the Vietnamese volunteer soldiers were found by a collection team from the Military Region 2’s Political Department with active support from Party committees, authorities, and local people in the northern provinces of Laos.

The remains were repatriated from Oudomxay Province through Tây Trang International Border Gate to Điện Biên Province.

Among the martyrs' remains, only two sets have been identified and returned to their families in Phú Thọ Province and Hà Nội.

Addressing the ceremony, Vice Chairman of the Điện Biên People’s Committee Nguyễn Minh Phú emphasised that the sacrifice of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers in Laos greatly contributed to nurturing the enduring special friendship and solidarity between the two nations. — VNA/VNS