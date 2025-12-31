In search of forgotten books

In a world where new titles constantly replace the old, countless books quietly slip into oblivion. In Hà Nội, Hop Bookstore works to rescue these forgotten works, salvaging them from warehouses, recycling piles and the passage of time. Through the patience of collectors and the curiosity of readers, each book finds a second life, carrying with it memories, inscriptions and personal histories that refuse to fade.
To carry out the illegal import, the suspects falsely declared the goods as “supplementary foods” and used invalid self-declaration documents to sell the shipment valued at over VNĐ40 billion (over US$1.6 million) to the domestic market.
Deputy Prime Minister Lê Thành Long urged the Ministry of Health to swiftly roll out key policies, including periodic health check-ups, free screening programmes for the public and the phased implementation of zero hospital fees.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs was demanded to work with the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment to promptly verify information on Vietnamese fishing vessels and fishermen detained abroad to enable local authorities to resolve the cases decisively.
Former agriculture deputy minister Hoàng Văn Thắng, using pre-existing connections, colluded with and bribed Thắng and several officials of the Department of Construction Management to influence project management directors to favour the Hoàng Dân company and its joint ventures in securing contracts.