In search of forgotten books

In a world where new titles constantly replace the old, countless books quietly slip into oblivion. In Hà Nội, Hop Bookstore works to rescue these forgotten works, salvaging them from warehouses, recycling piles and the passage of time. Through the patience of collectors and the curiosity of readers, each book finds a second life, carrying with it memories, inscriptions and personal histories that refuse to fade.