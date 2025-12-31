Two main airports gear up for travel rush during new year holiday

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam's two main air hubs – Nội Bài and Tân Sơn Nhất airports – are preparing for a surge in passenger traffic during the 2026 new year holiday, with authorities saying operational plans and infrastructure upgrades are in place to ensure smooth travel during the busy period.

At Nội Bài International Airport in Hà Nội, passenger volumes from December 31 to January 4, 2026 are forecast to rise by around five to 10 per cent compared with normal days. The busiest day is expected to be Sunday (January 4), when the airport could serve about 115,000 passengers and around 650 flights.

International traffic at Nội Bài is forecast to reach about 50,000 passengers on the peak day, the highest level ever recorded at the northern hub, with about 330 flights. Domestic services are expected to handle around 65,000 passengers and 320 flights, representing a strong increase of more than 14 per cent compared with regular schedules.

Airport officials said the numbers were a positive sign, underlining the strong recovery and renewed bustle at the capital’s main air gateway in the first days of the new year.

To cope with the surge, Nội Bài has completed a series of infrastructure upgrades at Terminal T2. Since mid-December, new check-in counters, self-service kiosks and automated baggage drop systems have been brought into operation, helping to significantly boost capacity and reduce congestion in international departure areas.

The airport continues to apply the airport collaborative decision making model to optimise the use of runways, terminals and apron areas, while improving on-time performance. Non-stop electronic toll collection systems are operating at all entry and exit lanes, helping to ease vehicle congestion around the terminal.

During peak hours, security screening lanes will be opened to maximum capacity, with staffing and equipment adjusted based on passenger flow forecasts. AI-powered automated announcements, digital wayfinding tools and self-service flight information systems have been deployed to provide timely and clear guidance to travellers.

Nội Bài is working closely with border and traffic police to ensure smooth security procedures and traffic flow during the holiday. Passengers are advised to check in online, arrive three hours early for international flights and two hours early for domestic services, and use public transport where possible to ease congestion.

In HCM City, Tân Sơn Nhất International Airport is also bracing for a busy New Year period. Average passenger throughput is forecast at around 131,000 per day, up 17 per cent compared with the same period last year.

On the two peak days, January 1 and 4, passenger numbers could reach 135,000, with about 786 take-offs and landings each day.

A key measure to ease congestion at Tân Sơn Nhất is a revised terminal allocation plan. Under the arrangement, Terminal T3 will handle all domestic flights operated by Vietnam Airlines, Pacific Airlines, Vasco, Bamboo Airways, Vietravel Airlines and Sun Phú Quốc Airways, while Vietjet Air will continue operating from Terminal T1.

Information display systems between terminals have been linked to help passengers access flight information more easily.

The airport has also expanded the use of biometric identification under the Boarding Bio system, improved signage at Terminal T3 and tightened operational monitoring at its control centre, alongside enhanced weather tracking and night-flight planning.

Passengers are advised to arrive early, check in online where possible and strictly comply with safety regulations during the busy holiday period. — VNS