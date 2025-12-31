Nearly 400 homes handed over to disaster-hit residents

HÀ NỘI — The Vietnamese army has built, repaired, and handed over nearly 400 homes to residents affected by recent natural disasters as part of the Quang Trung Campaign, the Ministry of National Defence said.

General Phan Văn Giang, Politburo member, Minister of National Defence, sent a letter of encouragement to officers, soldiers and militia members taking part in the campaign, which rebuilds and repairs homes for people affected by natural disasters in the central provinces from Hà Tĩnh to Lâm Đồng.

Officers and soldiers from military agencies, regions, corps, services and arms, together with the militia in Military Regions 4, 5 and 7 in the central and Central Highlands regions, have actively engaged in the campaign, implementing directives from the Politburo, the Party Central Committee's Secretariat, the Prime Minister, the Central Military Commission and the Ministry of National Defence.

Upholding the proud traditions of the Việt Nam People’s Army and the noble qualities of Uncle Hồ’s Soldiers, they demonstrated determination, decisiveness and rapid action, guided by the principle that 'wherever difficulties and dangers arise, soldiers are there to offer support.'

Forces promptly developed plans, mobilised personnel, equipment and materials, and formed mobile construction and repair teams.

Working in close coordination with local authorities, these teams were deployed to affected areas to rebuild and repair homes for residents.

With the determination that 'work does not stop even when it rains,' and to ensure all affected families have safe housing before Tết (Lunar New Year) 2026, the army has so far constructed, repaired and handed over nearly 400 houses, with safety fully guaranteed.

On behalf of the Central Military Commission and leaders of the Ministry of National Defence, Minister Giang commended the strong sense of responsibility and tireless efforts demonstrated by participating forces throughout the campaign.

He expressed confidence that officers and soldiers will continue to uphold revolutionary heroism, the tradition of Determined to Fight, Determined to Win of the Việt Nam People’s Army, and the spirit of solidarity and mutual support to overcome difficulties and complete the campaign ahead of schedule, no later than January 12, 2026.

Their efforts aim to help affected residents stabilise their lives and welcome the Year of the Horse 2026 in warmth, safety and joy. — VNA/VNS