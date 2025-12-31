HCM City launches Public Administrative Service Centre

HCM CITY — The People’s Committee of HCM City held a ceremony on Wednesday to debut its Public Administrative Service Centre, marking a significant step forward in advancing administrative reform and building a modern, efficient and people-oriented public administration.

Speaking at the event, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyễn Mạnh Cường underlined that the establishment and operation of the centre demonstrate the city’s strong commitment to renewing its governance method, shifting from a “command-administration” mindset to a “service-facilitation” approach, where public agencies accompany citizens and businesses in resolving administrative procedures.

He affirmed that citizens and businesses remain at the heart of reform efforts, and their satisfaction will serve as a key measure of the quality of public service delivery.

To ensure effective operation, Cường requested the Standing Board of the municipal People’s Committee, in coordination with the Department of Home Affairs and relevant agencies, to closely monitor the centre’s performance, promptly address challenges and ensure smooth service provision.

Departments and sectors were urged to continue reviewing and simplifying administrative procedures, standardising electronic processes and accelerating the digitalisation of records and databases.

The HCM City Public Administrative Service Centre officially came into operation on Monday, with three facilities in HCM City and the former provinces of Bà Rịa–Vũng Tàu and Bình Dương.

At the centre, citizens have access to all administrative procedures under the city’s management. They can also easily choose relevant fields of service in one place, instead of having to visit multiple agencies as before. — VNA/VNS