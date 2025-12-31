Localities prepare for New Year's celebrations
1.
|People in HCM City take photos on New Year's Eve. VNA/VNS Photos
HÀ NỘI / HCM CITY — A few hours before the New Year 2026, a large number of locals and tourists in Hà Nội have gathered at the area around of the Hoàn Kiếm Lake in centre of the capital city to wait for the fireworks display and join in the Hà Nội Countdown 2026 programme. In HCM City, thousands of people flocked to the central areas such as Nguyễn Huệ pedestrian street, Lê Lợi street, Bạch Đằng wharf, as well as locations in Vũng Tàu and Bình Dương... to participate in New Year's celebrations. — VNS
|People gather to participate in New Year's celebrations in Bình Dương Ward, HCM City.
|People gather in HCM City's centre.
|The HCM City Countdown 2026 stage on Nguyễn Huệ Street attracts thousands of people.
|People pose for photos on New Year's Eve in Hoàn Kiếm Lake, Hà Nội.
|Tourists pose for photos on New Year's Eve in Hà Nội.
|Young people lining up for the Hà Nội Countdown 2026 programme.
|Thousands are standing to wait for the Hà Nội Countdown 2026 programme.