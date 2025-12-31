Localities prepare for New Year's celebrations

HÀ NỘI / HCM CITY — A few hours before the New Year 2026, a large number of locals and tourists in Hà Nội have gathered at the area around of the Hoàn Kiếm Lake in centre of the capital city to wait for the fireworks display and join in the Hà Nội Countdown 2026 programme. In HCM City, thousands of people flocked to the central areas such as Nguyễn Huệ pedestrian street, Lê Lợi street, Bạch Đằng wharf, as well as locations in Vũng Tàu and Bình Dương... to participate in New Year's celebrations. — VNS