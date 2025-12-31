Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Society

Localities prepare for New Year's celebrations

December 31, 2025 - 22:28
A few hours before the New Year 2026, a large number of locals and tourists in Hà Nội have gathered at the area around of the Hoàn Kiếm Lake in centre of the capital city to wait for the fireworks display and join in the Hà Nội Countdown 2026 programme.

 

People in HCM City take photos on New Year's Eve. VNA/VNS Photos

HÀ NỘI / HCM CITY — A few hours before the New Year 2026, a large number of locals and tourists in Hà Nội have gathered at the area around of the Hoàn Kiếm Lake in centre of the capital city to wait for the fireworks display and join in the Hà Nội Countdown 2026 programme. In HCM City, thousands of people flocked to the central areas such as Nguyễn Huệ pedestrian street, Lê Lợi street, Bạch Đằng wharf, as well as locations in Vũng Tàu and Bình Dương... to participate in New Year's celebrations. — VNS

People gather to participate in New Year's celebrations in Bình Dương Ward, HCM City.

  

People gather in HCM City's centre.

  

The HCM City Countdown 2026 stage on Nguyễn Huệ Street attracts thousands of people.

  

People pose for photos on New Year's Eve in Hoàn Kiếm Lake, Hà Nội.

  

Tourists pose for photos on New Year's Eve in Hà Nội.

  

Young people lining up for the Hà Nội Countdown 2026 programme.

  

Thousands are standing to wait for the Hà Nội Countdown 2026 programme.

 

see also

More on this story

Society

In search of forgotten books

In a world where new titles constantly replace the old, countless books quietly slip into oblivion. In Hà Nội, Hop Bookstore works to rescue these forgotten works, salvaging them from warehouses, recycling piles and the passage of time. Through the patience of collectors and the curiosity of readers, each book finds a second life, carrying with it memories, inscriptions and personal histories that refuse to fade.

E-paper

Sci-Tech
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom