HCMC welcomes first groups of visitors in 2026

HCM CITY — HCM City’s Department of Tourism organised an event to welcome the first groups of tourists and visitors of 2026 in the city on January 1 at the Tân Sơn Nhất International Airport.

The first group of tourists arrived on a Vietnam Airlines flight from Germany at 6:35am. The city also welcomed the second group of tourist from Qatar, arriving at 7:15am on a Qatar Airways flight.

The celebration conveyed the rice culture of Việt Nam and the lively Tết atmosphere, including decorative pieces modeled after the iconic Bến Thành Market, and the traditional Tết flowers of yellow apricot blossoms and chrysanthemums.

Visitors got to enjoy Việt Nam’s tea ceremony and sweets for Tết and look at the traditional crafts of calligraphy and dough figurine making.

Several lucky passengers on the two flights were presented with flowers, gifts and New Year greetings by city officials.

Other visitors also received gifts such as Vietnamese cone hats, vouchers, stuffed animals, magnets and pillows.

Lydia, a Dutch tourist, said that she was surprised by this welcoming event, and found it very warm and friendly.

Phạm Huy Bình, director of the department, said the event not only aimed to welcome the city’s first tourists but also signal the beginning of a successful new year for the city’s tourism industry.

The event was organised by the department, aviation regulatory agencies and airlines. — VNS