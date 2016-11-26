Dazzling fireworks light up capital city's skies, welcoming arrival of 2026

Việt Nam aims to elevate Autumn Economic Forum into prestigious annual platform: Deputy PM
|Colorful fireworks lit up Hà Nội skies to welcome 2026. — VNA/VNS Photo Lê Đông
HÀ NỘI — A vibrant fireworks display lights up the sky over the iconic Hoàn Kiếm Lake in the heart of the capital city Hà Nội on the evening of December 31, 2025, drawing large crowds of residents and visitors as Hà Nội joyfully welcomes New Year 2026.
|Brilliant bursts of fireworks mark the moment of transition from the old year to New Year 2026 over Hoàn Kiếm Lake.
|The new year spectacle attracts large crowds of people, including both residents and visitors.
|FIreworks in Hoàn Kiếm area. — VNA/VNS Photo
|Fireworks to ring in 2026 as seen from West Lake, Hà Nội. — VNA/VNS Photo
|A dazzling fireworks display lights up the skies over West Lake, as residents and visitors share the festive, joyful atmosphere welcoming New Year 2026. — VNA/VNS Photo
|Foreign tourists welcome New Year on Hoàn Kiếm Lake.— VNA/VNS Photo Hoàng Hiếu
|Foreign tourists welcome New Year at the Old Quarter of Hà Nội. — VNA/VNS Photo Hoàng Hiếu