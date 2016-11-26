Politics & Law
Home Society

Dazzling fireworks light up capital city's skies, welcoming arrival of 2026

January 01, 2026 - 00:30
Radiant spectacle drew large joyous crowds to the firework hotspots in Hà Nội.
Colorful fireworks lit up Hà Nội skies to welcome 2026. — VNA/VNS Photo Lê Đông

HÀ NỘI — A vibrant fireworks display lights up the sky over the iconic Hoàn Kiếm Lake in the heart of the capital city Hà Nội on the evening of December 31, 2025, drawing large crowds of residents and visitors as Hà Nội joyfully welcomes New Year 2026.

Brilliant bursts of fireworks mark the moment of transition from the old year to New Year 2026 over Hoàn Kiếm Lake.
The new year spectacle attracts large crowds of people, including both residents and visitors.
FIreworks in Hoàn Kiếm area. — VNA/VNS Photo
Fireworks to ring in 2026 as seen from West Lake, Hà Nội. — VNA/VNS Photo
A dazzling fireworks display lights up the skies over West Lake, as residents and visitors share the festive, joyful atmosphere welcoming New Year 2026. — VNA/VNS Photo
Foreign tourists welcome New Year on Hoàn Kiếm Lake.— VNA/VNS Photo Hoàng Hiếu
Foreign tourists welcome New Year at the Old Quarter of Hà Nội. — VNA/VNS Photo Hoàng Hiếu
firework show

In search of forgotten books

In a world where new titles constantly replace the old, countless books quietly slip into oblivion. In Hà Nội, Hop Bookstore works to rescue these forgotten works, salvaging them from warehouses, recycling piles and the passage of time. Through the patience of collectors and the curiosity of readers, each book finds a second life, carrying with it memories, inscriptions and personal histories that refuse to fade.

