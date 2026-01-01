International visitors welcome New Year 2026 in Hà Nội

HÀ NỘI — A festive atmosphere filled the heart of Hà Nội as residents and international visitors came together to welcome the New Year 2026, with popular celebration spots drawing large crowds.

Areas around the iconic Hoàn Kiếm Lake and the surrounding pedestrian streets in the Old Quarter were among the busiest, featuring countdown stages, decorative lighting and lively street activities. The well-decorated lake area became a favourite place for people to stroll, take photos and exchange New Year wishes, creating a joyful and welcoming mood.

Many foreign tourists said they were impressed by Hà Nội's blend of modern life and traditional culture.

A couple from Japan – Sonic Sega and his wife Rio – who went to Hà Nội for the first time, said the city’s blend of rapid modernisation and preserved traditions had left a strong impression. They praised the capital’s cuisine, the charm of the Old Quarter and the warmth of local people, describing Hà Nội as dynamic and culturally rich.

For Australian visitor Anniae Hunn and her family, celebrating New Year in Hà Nội was a novel experience. While noting differences from celebrations back home in Sydney, she said watching fireworks far from home made the occasion especially memorable and meaningful for her family.

Romanian traveller Alex Dumitru highlighted cultural similarities between Việt Nam and Romania, particularly in the way traditional customs are preserved and passed down. He described Hà Nội as modern yet deeply rooted in identity, adding that the friendliness of local people made him feel at home. After celebrating in Hà Nội, he plans to continue his journey to HCM City and Phú Quốc island.

The New Year holiday also resonated with foreign residents living in the capital. Ukrainian national Roman Tymchyshak, marking his sixth New Year in Việt Nam, said the occasion symbolises renewal, reflection and family togetherness. With a Vietnamese wife, he considers Việt Nam his second home and looks forward to spending the holiday with family. — VNS