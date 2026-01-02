Promoting local values to reduce out-migration from border areas: experts

HÀ NỘI — Experts and researchers have warned that without appropriate development strategies in high-migration areas, particularly border regions, migration could worsen population imbalances, erode the local labour force and pose challenges to social welfare, culture and sustainable governance.

This issue was at the centre of discussion at this year’s annual national conference on ethnology, organised by the Việt Nam Academy of Social Sciences (VASS).

Labour migration in border areas is emerging as one of the most notable demographic and social trends today. From its historical roots in nation- and state-building since the 19th century, population movements in border regions are now increasingly shaped by globalisation, expanding trade and shifts in transnational economic and political relations.

In this context, migration is no longer spontaneous but has become part of livelihood strategies, reflecting significant social changes in both sending and receiving areas.

Analysing current migration patterns among ethnic communities, Associate Professor Dr Trần Thị Minh Thi, director of the VASS Institute of Social Sciences Information, noted that migration should not be seen merely as a demographic phenomenon but as a livelihood strategy shaped by social thinking, family choices and adaptation to socio-economic changes.

While migration among the Kinh majority has been relatively well studied over decades, migration among ethnic communities remains an area requiring further research, particularly in terms of gender, educational level and residential space.

This study, based on the most recent 2024 socio-economic survey of 53 ethnic groups (excluding the Kinh), offers clearer insights into the trends, scale and characteristics of local migration flows.

The findings show that employment remains the primary driver of migration, accounting for the largest share of migrants.

However, alongside economic factors, reasons related to family, caregiving, marriage and better living opportunities are becoming more prominent, reflecting changing migration behaviours and motivations among ethnic communities.

Notably, the study highlights clear gender differences in migration patterns. In many ethnic groups, women account for a higher proportion of migrants than men, particularly among the Khmer, Vân Kiều, Khơ Mú, Chăm and Tà Ôi.

This trend suggests that ethnic women are no longer migrating solely for family or marriage reasons but are increasingly active agents in labour and livelihood mobility.

According to Dr Thi, migration reflects a restructuring of the economic roles of ethnic women in both sending and receiving areas. Education plays a critical role: higher levels of education significantly improve women’s migration prospects and outcomes, enabling access to more stable employment and better social standing.

The research also identifies ‘push’ and ‘pull’ areas for ethnic migration. Several localities, such as the central province of Hà Tĩnh, recorded very high out-migration rates, indicating population loss, particularly among young workers.

In contrast, growth poles such as HCM City and the provinces of Đồng Nai, Bắc Ninh and Quảng Ninh strongly attract migrants, largely to meet labour demand in the industrial and service sectors.

Ethnic migration is a multi-layered process of social restructuring, said the sociologist. While it offers opportunities to improve livelihoods, it also raises challenges related to demographic change, ageing populations in out-migration areas and pressure on infrastructure and social services in destination areas.

Development policies should recognise migration as inevitable while proactively managing it through sustainable, grassroots solutions, she said.

Increasing retention through sustainable livelihoods

From a border region research perspective, Dr Nguyễn Công Thảo from the VASS Institute of Ethnology and Religious Studies observed that border areas are no longer fixed boundary lines but open spaces where people, goods and cultures interact continuously.

In this context, ethnic migration from border areas extends not only to other nations but also increasingly towards major economic hubs within the country.

Ethnic migrants from border regions often face a ‘dual challenge’ in their migration journey. On one hand, they come from areas with limited economic conditions and high poverty rates. On the other hand, when moving to urban or industrial zones, they require substantial time to adapt to new living environments, social networks and differing cultural values.

Without adequate support, this adaptation process can heighten risks of cultural conflict, identity disturbance and increased vulnerability among migrants.

Meanwhile, the need to preserve cultural identity while adjusting to industrial labour models presents complex challenges for both communities and policymakers.

Thảo emphasised that migration should be recognised as a right and an integral part of development. However, to reduce forced migration driven by a lack of local livelihoods, sustainable border area economic development rooted in local values is crucial.

“When people can earn a living, have control over their livelihoods and see a future in their home areas, migration pressure naturally declines,” he said.

From the point of view of urban governance and ethnic policy, Associate Professor Dr Bế Trung Anh, a permanent member of the National Assembly’s Council for Ethnic Affairs, noted that many urban areas are insufficiently prepared to absorb large influxes of migrants in a short time. This places strain not only on urban infrastructure, housing, education and health care but also on social integration and population management.

Without comprehensive policies, unmanaged migration could widen inequality and generate new social problems, he noted.

Therefore, alongside safeguarding the right to migrate, Trung Anh stressed the need for development policies targeting out-migration areas, particularly border regions, to generate local employment, improve public service quality and strengthen community resilience.

Promoting local values goes beyond cultural preservation, he emphasised, explaining that measures should involve leveraging indigenous knowledge, specialised agriculture, community-based tourism and economic models that fit local conditions.

These would form the foundation for sustainable livelihoods, helping retain residents, stabilise populations and ensure balanced economic, social and cultural development in border areas.

Migration will remain an inevitable feature of development. However, with adequate investment in border regions, a people-centred approach and effective use of local values, migration can turn pressures into opportunities, and from challenges into drivers of sustainable and inclusive development. — VNS