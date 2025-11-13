Foreign tourist arrivals reach high record despite storms

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam's tourism industry shattered inbound records despite the height of the storm season, fuelling momentum going into the year-end surge.

All-season appeal lures crowds

In fog-shrouded Sa Pa, northern mountainous Lào Cai Province, early November delivered relentless drizzle and downpours, yet tourist traffic, from downtown to Fansipan Peak, stayed robust, dominated by foreign visitors.

The National Statistics Office's data showed the number of foreign tourist arrivals reached 1.73 million in October, up 13.8 per cent month-on-month and 22.1 per cent year-on-year, the highest monthly tally ever. January-October volume hit nearly 17.2 million, a 21.5 per cent annual increase.

Nguyễn Quốc Kỳ, chairman of Vietravel Corporation, said core markets are roaring back, led by China and Russia, with India posting explosive gains. China topped October travel sources with over 433,000 visitors, about one-quarter of the total.

Longer Chinese holidays, year-round beach allure, Thailand’s political turbulence and Việt Nam's marketing blitz, plus restored flights, border re-openings and smoother cross-border payments, drove the influx, Kỳ said, adding that India’s rise stems from direct routes and film-driven campaigns while Korean travellers are pivoting to Phú Quốc and Quy Nhơn as fresh hotspots.

Vietnam Airlines reported a 13.4 per cent rise in international arrivals over 10 months, with load factors averaging 82 per cent. October foreign passenger volume surged over 26 per cent year-on-year – its best monthly gain of 2025.

Targeting growth for the year ahead

Việt Nam is aiming for 22-23 million foreign visitors in 2025, with the Government pushing for at least 25 million. However, experts say hitting that higher target will be challenging.

In an upbeat forecast, Kỳ estimated a figure of up to 23.5 million this year as peak season kicks in and the weather clears. Late visa relaxations limited 2025 figures, but bolder policies, lower fares, seamless payments and aggressive promotion could drive year-end flows and lay a solid bedrock for next year.

Bracing for climate change

Phạm Hà, chairman and CEO of LuxGroup, urged operators to craft flexible plans amid erratic weather, such as adjusting itineraries, changing destinations or switching between land and river tours. He pushed for 'green' product lines, Net Zero tours, and experiences that encourage responsible interaction with nature. Such offerings not only reduce environmental impact but also provide fresh, authentic cultural experiences.

Vietnam Airlines, meanwhile, focuses on diversified offerings like cultural, culinary, MICE and indoor leisure, to meet weather-proof demand. The carrier is advancing sustainable aviation fuel, joining IATA’s CO₂ Connect and targeting Net Zero by 2050, while scaling digital tools for forecasting, flexible bookings and enhanced visitor journeys. — VNS