Home Life & Style

Flavours from the port city

November 13, 2025 - 17:48
In the coastal city of Hải Phòng, bún cá cay (spicy fish noodles), captures the city’s bold and vibrant spirit. Its combination of crispy fish, rich broth and a signature sauce has kept both locals and visitors coming back for more.

