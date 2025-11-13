Flavours from the port city

In the coastal city of Hải Phòng, bún cá cay (spicy fish noodles), captures the city’s bold and vibrant spirit. Its combination of crispy fish, rich broth and a signature sauce has kept both locals and visitors coming back for more.
With a comprehensive strategy focused on professionalism and a blend of heritage preservation and modern technology, the tourism sector in the newly formed Phu Tho Province is experiencing a remarkable transformation.
Formed in 1991, veteran rock band Parikrama ranks among India’s longest-running and most respected rock bands, with more than 3,500 global shows at venues like the Kennedy Centre in the US, Download Festival and Brixton Academy.
The book, entitled "65 Years of Fostering the Exemplary and Loyal Friendship between Việt Nam and Cuba", was jointly compiled and published by the Sư Thật (Truth) National Political Publishing House and the Embassy of Cuba in Việt Nam.
The National Statistics Office's data showed the number of foreign tourist arrivals reached 1.73 million in October, up 13.8 per cent month-on-month and 22.1 per cent year-on-year, the highest monthly tally ever.
Dishes recognised as Việt Nam's intangible cultural heritage, alongside famous bowls from around the world, will be showcased at the 2025 International Culinary Culture Festival under the theme 'Trip of Flavours.'
The event is organised by the VNUFA in collaboration with art schools in the GoA9 network – an international alliance of art schools in Asia, with the theme Trường Đại Học Mỹ thuật Việt Nam và Bè Bạn (Việt Nam University of Fine Arts and Friends).