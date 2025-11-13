Faces of connection shine in Việt Nam-Germany portrait showcase

HÀ NỘI — A portrait collection of Vietnamese-German personalities by photographer Birgit Kleber captures the spirit of resilience and creativity, honouring 20 remarkable individuals who have made their mark across diverse fields.

The portraits are on display at the exhibition Việt Nam - Germany: 20 Faces, 20 Stories in Hà Nội, held to mark the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

For the collection, Kleber photographed each subject to capture their most authentic expressions, shedding light on a community rarely highlighted in public perception.

Inspired by the colours of both the German and Vietnamese flags, the recurring use of black, red and yellow backgrounds runs throughout the photos. Each portrait reflects a shared attitude between the artist and her subjects.

The featured figures include professors, scientists, politicians, researchers, artists and businesspeople. The Chau Ngo, (S)TRONG Trọng Hiếu and Ngô Ngọc Đức are among those portrayed.

Cinematographer Ngo has won the prestigious German Television Award for Best Cinematography three times, in addition to numerous other honours. Born in Hà Nội, he moved to Berlin as a child, where he studied cinematography at the German Film and Television Academy Berlin.

Since 2005, he has served as a guest lecturer, including at the International Film School Cologne. He made his fairytale-like directorial debut in 2018 with Snow White and the Magic of the Dwarves.

(S)TRONG Trọng Hiếu is a highly acclaimed Vietnamese-German singer known for his exceptional vocal talent and dance performances. He won Vietnam Idol in 2015 and made history as the first Vietnamese and Asian artist to reach the Eurovision Song Contest Germany finale, finishing third. In 2024, he completed a live tour across five major German cities, earning acclaim from both German and Vietnamese audiences.

Through his music, he builds a bridge between Việt Nam and Germany, inspiring people to rise above adversity and embrace their true selves. This year, he will stage the (S)TRONG Rise Up tour in five major German cities.

Filmmaker Đức receives this year’s Golden Lola, the most prestigious and highest endowed national film award, for his screenplay Ha-Neu / Berlin. He has developed a distinctive, engaging and humorous narrative style, from his early days at Bauhaus Weimar to his critically acclaimed films. His works deeply explore human conditions, immigration and identity.

Alongside his impressive career, he founded the Dreh’s Um Academy, which not only strengthens the media competence of Vietnamese-German youth but also gives them the confidence to tell their own stories through film.

In Việt Nam - Germany: 20 Faces, 20 Stories, photographer Birgit Kleber seeks to convey the most authentic portraits, aiming to reveal and highlight the strong personalities of 20 successful Vietnamese-German individuals, illuminating their inspiration beyond their communities.

Kleber has dedicated 40 years to mastering portrait photography. Her deeply narrative images and continuous experimentation with expressive forms have earned significant acclaim from both the public and critics alike.

This is evident from her participation in more than 30 solo exhibitions and numerous group shows, including recent events at prestigious venues such as the Helmut Newton Foundation, the Museum of Photography and Haus am Kleistpark.

Her works have also been displayed at leading art institutions worldwide, including the Bibliothèque Nationale in Paris, the International Centre of Photography (ICP) in New York and The New York Public Library.

The exhibition, part of the International Photography Biennale Photo Hanoi’25, runs until November 19 at Complex 01, 167 Tây Sơn Street. — VNS