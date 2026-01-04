Toyota Vietnam posts 58% hybrid car sales gain in 2025 on high demand

HÀ NỘI — Hybrid cars are gaining ground in Việt Nam as Toyota Motor Vietnam posted a sharp rise in sales of fuel-efficient models, underscoring growing consumer interest in lower-emission vehicles without sacrificing everyday usability.

Toyota sold 1,082 hybrid vehicles in December 2025, lifting full-year hybrid deliveries to 8,474 units, up 58 per cent from 2024. The performance points to rising demand among Vietnamese buyers for vehicles that combine efficiency with practical performance.

The company reported total sales of 71,954 vehicles in 2025, an 8 per cent increase year on year.

December sales reached 8,719 units, including the Lexus brand. Toyota-branded deliveries accounted for 8,329 units, comprising 3,597 locally assembled vehicles and 4,732 completely built-up imports. The month’s results helped push annual sales to 71,954 units, reinforcing Toyota’s leading position within the Việt Nam Automobile Manufacturers’ Association.

In the luxury segment, Lexus maintained steady momentum with 390 vehicles delivered in December, bringing its 2025 total to 2,252 units. Cumulative Lexus sales in Việt Nam have now reached 16,064 units since the brand’s launch.

By model, the Vios sedan reclaimed the top sales spot in December with 1,972 units, followed by the Yaris Cross compact SUV at 1,393. Other strong performers included the Veloz Cross with 1,310 units, the Innova Cross with 1,121, and the Corolla Cross with 539. Remaining locally assembled and imported models contributed a combined 1,994 units.

With combined Toyota and Lexus sales reaching 74,206 units in 2025, the company said it plans to step up its sustainability drive by expanding its hybrid range, improving product quality and after-sales service, and rolling out more advanced safety features. The strategy is aimed at meeting changing customer expectations while supporting national targets to cut emissions. — VNA/VNS