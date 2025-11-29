National Entrepreneurship Forum 2025 highlights human resource development in new era

HÀ NỘI — Themed Developing Human Capital Resources for Startups and Innovation in the New Era, the National Entrepreneurship Forum 2025 aimed to strengthen connectivity, cooperation and investment, while fostering a strategic vision for the startup community.

The forum by the Việt Nam National Entrepreneurship Association featured leaders, experts, investors, international organisations, and the startup representatives on November 28 in Hà Nội.

The national-level event was to push Việt Nam’s innovation ecosystem in the context of the digital economy, artificial intelligence, automation, and new economic models that are reshaping the global economy.

It was also to stimulate the Vietnamese startup ecosystem, creating an environment for young talents and creative projects to be supported, connected and invested, contributing to making Việt Nam a strong country in innovation.

This was a practical activity that reflects the spirit of a facilitating Government, helping to promote the innovation ecosystem and enhance national competitiveness.

“The National Entrepreneurship Forum 2025 is a particularly important event not only for the business community and startups, but also for the sustainable development of Việt Nam’s economy in the new context,” said Đinh Việt Hòa, chairman of the National Association of Entrepreneurship (NAE)

“The world is changing rapidly under the impact of the digital economy, AI, automation and innovative business models. For Việt Nam to grow strongly, the country needs a generation of bold entrepreneurs, a dynamic startup ecosystem, and a high-quality workforce of business founders with a global mindset.”

Speaking at the forum, Türkiye Ambassador to Việt Nam Korhan Kemik said that human resources development was the foundation of innovation and has been a priority for Türkiye since its founding.

"In an era defined by rapid technological change, global interconnectedness, and new development challenges, countries are recognising more than ever that their most valuable resource is their people.

"Investing in human capital – through strong institutions, inclusive health and education systems, and adaptive social policies – is essential not only for economic growth but also for resilience and long-term stability."

He said these elements such as strong governance, progress in health and education, and advanced social protection systems would create a solid basis for innovation. These few dimensions might offer useful perspectives for not only Việt Nam but also other countries.

"Türkiye’s experience demonstrates that human capital development is a long-term, multi-dimensional endeavour – one that requires strong institutions, inclusive policies, and the flexibility to respond to new challenges," Kemik said.

"While every country’s path is unique, the underlying principles are universal: investing in people; ensuring equity and access; leveraging digital transformation; and promoting a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship."

Professor, Doctor Đinh Xuân Dũng, member of the Sub-committee for Documents of the 14th National Party Congress and NAE's Senior Adviser, said that developing human capital resources would be a key factor enabling Việt Nam to enter a new stage of development based on the most valuable assets of people, knowledge and technology. With a competent, creative, and ambitious workforce, Việt Nam could absolutely build market-leading enterprises capable of international competition.

Nguyễn Quang Huy, chairman of the Global Economic Alliance and the National Startup Fund, said: “The forum is a space to share policies, exchange strategies and introduce innovative startup models. It is also an important venue for managers, businesses, investors, experts and startups to meet, connect and create new value.

“Every handshake, conversation and initiative presented here can open opportunities for new businesses, new projects or long-term cooperation. In particular, the forum helps promote the spirit of knowledge-based entrepreneurship.”

One of the highlights of this year’s forum is the third National Aesthetic Industry Congress, which gathered leading experts, beauty technology enterprises, and research institutes.

The event promoted cooperation opportunities in aesthetic technology, health and beauty care, digital transformation, and the development of high-quality human resources.

This is a fast-growing service sector that generated many new business models and makes a significant contribution to the economy.

Attending the event, President of the Medical Aesthetics Association of South Korea Jang Hyo Kwan viewed Việt Nam as a market with huge potential, with rapidly developing spa and beauty infrastructure.

He expressed his hope that the combination of Korean aesthetic technology and the Vietnamese market would expand business opportunities in Asia, India, and Europe, while affirming the close cooperative relationship between the two countries. VNS