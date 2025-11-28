AEON opens AEON Bình Dương Midori Park in Bình Dương

BÌNH DƯƠNG — AEON Vietnam officially opened AEON Bình Dương Midori Park, a Super Supermarket (SSM) model located in the Midori Park Square commercial area, in Bình Dương Ward, HCM City, on November 27.

Tezuka Daisuke, Executive Officer, Chief Vietnam Business Officer of AEON Group, General Director of AEON Vietnam, said that the Vietnamese retail market still holds significant growth potential, as modern retail channels currently account for only about 12 to 15 per cent of the market share. In 2024, AEON Vietnam recorded revenue reaching 120 per cent compared to the same period last year, continuing to be the fastest-growing market outside Japan in the region. This result stems from the strategy of diversifying retail formats and expanding the national store network.

"The opening of AEON Bình Dương Midori Park represents the next step in scaling the Super Supermarket (SSM) model in new urban areas, aiming to expand the business to more than three times its current scale by 2030," said Daisuke.

Expected to become a new destination for meeting the daily shopping needs of local customers, AEON Bình Dương Midori Park embodies a modern, green, and civilised lifestyle right in the heart of dynamic Bình Dương.

It aims to be a daily shopping destination, providing convenient access for urban residents while offering high-quality products, services, and shopping experiences at the “AEON standard,” allowing customers to fully enjoy everyday life.

With a total area of over 2,800sq.m, the shopping space is thoughtfully arranged into two main areas, including the Super Supermarket (SSM) covering more than 1,500sq.m and the Delica dining area spanning nearly 500sq.m.

The self-service dining area is designed to provide a wide variety of ready-made products so customers can easily choose what they like while saving time. AEON Bình Dương Midori Park also brings together popular dishes from different cultures, including Japanese, Vietnamese dishes and Korean options.

AEON Bình Dương Midori Park focuses on offering a diverse range of products to meet the needs of modern families. Customers can easily choose convenient Ready-to-cook (RTC) items such as fresh meat, fish, organic vegetables, and frozen foods, helping them save time in meal preparation.

Customers can also enjoy “Only at AEON” products from AEON’s private brands. Among them, TOPVALU offers signature food items such as salmon and eggs, while the HÓME CÓORDY household line provides minimalist, practical solutions for everyday living.

To enhance the shopping experience, AEON Bình Dương Midori Park has implemented modern technology solutions, such as AI-powered scales and advanced Face ID lockers. All POS counters are fully synchronised to support payments for all product types, ensuring a fast and convenient checkout process.

In addition, digital conveniences are also integrated into the Self-Ordering Kiosk (SOK) area and the Semi-Self Cashier (SSC) counters, creating a smarter and more seamless shopping journey for customers at AEON Bình Dương Midori Park.— VNS