Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Economy

AEON opens AEON Bình Dương Midori Park in Bình Dương

November 28, 2025 - 21:02
AEON Vietnam officially opened AEON Bình Dương Midori Park, a Super Supermarket model located in the Midori Park Square commercial area, in Bình Dương Ward, HCM City, on November 27.

 

Delegates cut the ribbon to open the AEON Bình Dương Midori Park in the Midori Park Square commercial area, in Bình Dương Ward, HCM City, on November 27. — Photos courtesy of the company

BÌNH DƯƠNG — AEON Vietnam officially opened AEON Bình Dương Midori Park, a Super Supermarket (SSM) model located in the Midori Park Square commercial area, in Bình Dương Ward, HCM City, on November 27.

Tezuka Daisuke, Executive Officer, Chief Vietnam Business Officer of AEON Group, General Director of AEON Vietnam, said that the Vietnamese retail market still holds significant growth potential, as modern retail channels currently account for only about 12 to 15 per cent of the market share. In 2024, AEON Vietnam recorded revenue reaching 120 per cent compared to the same period last year, continuing to be the fastest-growing market outside Japan in the region. This result stems from the strategy of diversifying retail formats and expanding the national store network.

"The opening of AEON Bình Dương Midori Park represents the next step in scaling the Super Supermarket (SSM) model in new urban areas, aiming to expand the business to more than three times its current scale by 2030," said Daisuke. 

The super supermarket at AEON Bình Dương Midori Park offers a wide variety of products.

Expected to become a new destination for meeting the daily shopping needs of local customers, AEON Bình Dương Midori Park embodies a modern, green, and civilised lifestyle right in the heart of dynamic Bình Dương. 

It aims to be a daily shopping destination, providing convenient access for urban residents while offering high-quality products, services, and shopping experiences at the “AEON standard,” allowing customers to fully enjoy everyday life.

With a total area of over 2,800sq.m, the shopping space is thoughtfully arranged into two main areas, including the Super Supermarket (SSM) covering more than 1,500sq.m and the Delica dining area spanning nearly 500sq.m.

A wide range of AEON’s private brand products are introduced to customers at AEON Bình Dương Midori Park. 

The self-service dining area is designed to provide a wide variety of ready-made products so customers can easily choose what they like while saving time. AEON Bình Dương Midori Park also brings together popular dishes from different cultures, including Japanese, Vietnamese dishes and Korean options.

AEON Bình Dương Midori Park focuses on offering a diverse range of products to meet the needs of modern families. Customers can easily choose convenient Ready-to-cook (RTC) items such as fresh meat, fish, organic vegetables, and frozen foods, helping them save time in meal preparation.

AEON Bình Dương Midori Park enhances the shopping experience, helping customers choose their meals easily and make quick payments. 

Customers can also enjoy “Only at AEON” products from AEON’s private brands. Among them, TOPVALU offers signature food items such as salmon and eggs, while the HÓME CÓORDY household line provides minimalist, practical solutions for everyday living.

To enhance the shopping experience, AEON Bình Dương Midori Park has implemented modern technology solutions, such as AI-powered scales and advanced Face ID lockers. All POS counters are fully synchronised to support payments for all product types, ensuring a fast and convenient checkout process. 

In addition, digital conveniences are also integrated into the Self-Ordering Kiosk (SOK) area and the Semi-Self Cashier (SSC) counters, creating a smarter and more seamless shopping journey for customers at AEON Bình Dương Midori Park.— VNS

see also

More on this story

Economy

Gia Lai approves three super marina tourism projects

The floating urban–tourism complexes, covering the Southern, Central and Northern zones with a total area of more than 500 hectares in Đề Gi and An Lương communes, include floating hotels and villas, hillside hotels, mountain villas, a super-yacht marina, a golf course, urban clusters, resort villages, community-based tourism areas and a “billionaire island”.
Economy

Hà Nội's transport infrastructure strategy

Hà Nội is implementing a transport development agenda aimed at tackling persistent congestion and shaping a more efficient, human-centred system. The plan prioritises expanding public transit, upgrading key road networks and enhancing traffic management as the city adapts to its fast-growing urban landscape.
Economy

Vinacomin signs coal supply contract with Laos

Vinacomin cements coal ties with Laos’ Xekong Power Plant, marking a new phase of energy cooperation, boosting trade, diversifying supply, and strengthening long-term partnerships ahead of Laos’ 50th National Day.
Economy

Việt Nam to have 33 airports by 2030

Việt Nam plans 33 airports by 2030, adding Măng Đen and Vân Phong to boost tourism, logistics and regional connectivity, with nearly US$19 billion in investment to strengthen national infrastructure.

E-paper

Sci-Tech
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom