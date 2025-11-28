Gia Lai approves three super marina tourism projects

GIA LAI — The central province of Gia Lai on Friday handed over investment licences to Arque Degi JSC for implementation of three strategic floating urban - tourism projects with a combined capital of about VNĐ8.5 trillion (US$322.31 million).

At a working session with Arque Degi JSC and a group of investors from Switzerland, Monaco and Panama on the three projects, Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Thái Đại Ngọc said the projects represent a significant milestone in the province’s socio-economic development strategy, underpinning efforts to advance the high-end real estate sector and luxury super-yacht tourism.

He noted that the schemes are expected to attract global billionaires, political figures and leading personalities seeking premium leisure experiences.

Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Phạm Anh Tuấn affirmed that Gia Lai has created favourable conditions for the investor to expedite implementation. Once operational, the projects are expected to reshape the province’s economic structure, especially tourism and services, and help establish a financial services hub catering to high-net-worth visitors.

Tống Đức Hiếu, chairman of Lạc Việt Group and director of Arque Degi JSC, described Đề Gi Lagoon as the world’s first fully zero-emission floating super-yacht community – an unprecedented model designed to position Việt Nam at the forefront of global luxury and sustainable living.

According to Hiếu, Arque Degi representing Lạc Việt Group, Finance Suisse (Switzerland) and the 100-year-old super-yacht builder Palmer Johnson surveyed 3,200km of Việt Nam’s coastline, identifying central Việt Nam – and Gia Lai in particular – as uniquely endowed with enduring natural, climatic and cultural advantages suited for establishing a special economic zone in the Cát Tiên–Đề Gi area.

The three projects are expected to create a breakthrough for Gia Lai, placing the province on the map of premium tourism destinations and turning the Đề Gi–An Lương coastal area into a model growth pole that attracts high-quality investment and drives smart urbanisation.

The floating urban–tourism complexes, covering the southern, central and northern zones with a total area of more than 500 hectares in Đề Gi and An Lương communes, include floating hotels and villas, hillside hotels, mountain villas, a super-yacht marina, a golf course, urban clusters, resort villages, community-based tourism areas and a “billionaire island”.

Under the approved plans, Arque Degi is the sole investor, with a 50-year operating term. The projects are expected to drive urban, service and marine eco-tourism development and expand Gia Lai’s southeastern growth corridor.

On the occasion, Arque Degi presented VNĐ1 billion in support of local communities affected by recent storms and flooding. — VNA/VNS