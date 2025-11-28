Politics & Law
Home Economy

Canada launches administrative review on upholstered chairs from VN

November 28, 2025 - 14:19
Canada has launched an administrative review of anti-dumping and countervailing duties on upholstered domestic seating imported from Việt Nam and China, according to the Việt Nam Trade Office in Canada.
HÀ NỘI — Canada has launched an administrative review of anti-dumping and countervailing duties on upholstered domestic seating (UDS) imported from Việt Nam and China, according to the Việt Nam Trade Office in Canada.

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) said in an exporter letter on November 24 that it initiated the review to update normal values, export prices and amounts of subsidy applicable to UDS originating in China and Việt Nam and exported from the US by Ashley Furniture Industries LLC.

Information gathered during the process will be used to determine and update applicable duties on future imports. CBSA is expected to release its final findings on May 22, 2026.

The review follows requests for re-determination filed by an importer and is part of CBSA’s enforcement of the Canadian International Trade Tribunal’s finding issued on September 2, 2021 and the CBSA’s administrative review policy, CBSA said.

CBSA warned that if exporters and suppliers or manufacturers under review fail to provide sufficient information or do not cooperate fully, or if governments do not adequately respond in countervailing duty cases, duties may be imposed based on available information.

For Việt Nam, anti-dumping duties could be up to 159.5 per cent and countervailing duties at the rate of VNĐ1.9 million (US$75) per unit.

The Trade Remedy Authority of Việt Nam under the Ministry of Industry and Trade urged affected manufacturers and exporters to carefully study Canada’s regulations and submit responses and cooperate fully with the investigator.

Canada concluded anti-dumping and countervailing investigations into UDS from Việt Nam in August 2021. Most cooperating Vietnamese firms secured significantly lower dumping duties, resulting in final average duty rates of between 10-20 per cent compared with preliminary rates of 20-90 per cent. — VNS

