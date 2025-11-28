Banks step up sale of mortgaged assets to recover bad debts at year end

HÀ NỘI — The collateral trading market in the last months of the year has been witnessing a sharp increase in both quantity and value.

The list of assets put up for sale ranges from land use rights and urban housing to commercial establishments and corporate debts, reflecting banks' efforts to handle bad debts at the end of the year.

VPBank has recently announced the auction of a petrol station in Thanh Lam Commune of the northern province of Ninh Bình, which includes a 10-storey building, a petrol station and a three-storey building serving food and beverage services, with a starting price of nearly VNĐ41 billion.

In the central region, VietinBank is looking for buyers of land use rights in Area C of the An Vân Dương new urban area in Huế City. The land has a starting price of more than VNĐ225 billion of the SHC Vietnam Investment, Trade and Service JSC.

In the southern region, the sale of mortgaged assets is taking place vigorously.

Agribank’s Branch No.9 has announced the auction of three mortgaged properties in HCM City with a total starting price of VNĐ220 billion. Besides, this branch is also putting up for sale 17 land use rights covering a total area of more than 132 hectares in the city’s Minh Thạnh Commune at a starting price of nearly VNĐ690 billion.

In addition, Agribank is also looking for buyers of two debts using real estate as collateral of FLC Group, with a total starting price of more than VNĐ200 billion.

Meanwhile, BIDV’s Hóc Môn branch has also put up for auction the land use rights and attached properties of a borrower at 90B National Highway 22, Trung Mỹ Tây Ward with a starting price of nearly VNĐ149 billion.

Sacombank has also continuously announced the auction of hundreds of billions of Vietnamese đồng in debts of enterprises such as Saigon TPP Investment JSC, Ngọc Sương JSC and Kim Hoàn Mỹ Trading and Service Company Liability Limited with collateral mainly being real estate.

Banks have stepped up the sale of mortgaged assets this year to recover bad debts and the acceleration has been having a direct impact on the balance sheets of banks.

Thanks to the successful sale of many mortgaged assets, many banks such as BIDV, BVBank, NamABank, NCB, Techcombank, TPBank and Vietcombank recorded a sharp increase in net profits from other activities in the first nine months of 2025 compared to the same period last year.

In a newly published report, VIS Rating expects the bad debt formation rate to continue to improve in the second half of the year on the basis of the recovery of the real estate market and policy reforms to support customers' debt repayment ability. Large banks and State-owned banks are forecast to lead this trend. — BIZHUB/VNS