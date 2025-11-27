PM pledges green growth, urges EU members to ratify EVIPA

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính reaffirmed the Vietnamese Government's commitment to rapidly resolving obstacles for foreign investors and welcomed European firms to join the country’s high-growth, green transition agenda during a working session with the EU–ASEAN Business Council (EU–ABC) and the European Chamber of Commerce in Việt Nam (EuroCham) on Thursday.

Hosting the delegation led by EU-ABC Chairman Jens Rübbert and EuroCham Chairman Bruno Jaspaert, PM Chinh congratulated EuroCham on the successful organisation of the Green Economy Forum 2025 (GEF 2025) in Hà Nội on the occasion of Việt Nam and the European Union (EU) celebrating the 35th anniversary of diplomatic relations.

The PM highlighted the dynamic and substantive development of the Việt Nam–EU relationship across many sectors. He reported that bilateral trade in the first nine months of 2025 reached US$54.6 billion, marking an 8.4 per cent increase year-on-year. Furthermore, the EU remains Việt Nam's seventh-largest foreign investor, with 2,743 valid projects and a total cumulative registered capital approaching $32 billion as of September 2025.

He announced that both sides are actively discussing a roadmap for upgrading their relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership – a move that is expected to create a new framework strongly boosting trade and investment cooperation in the coming period.

Sharing Việt Nam's development outlook, PM Chính stated that the country aims to become a developing nation with modern industry and upper-middle income by 2030, and a high-income developed nation by 2045. Việt Nam's economy continues its positive momentum, with projected GDP growth exceeding 8 per cent in 2025, laying a solid foundation for achieving double-digit growth rates in the 2026-2030 period and beyond.

The national strategy, he stressed, relies on science, technology, and innovation, alongside three strategic breakthroughs: infrastructure, institutions, and high-quality human resources. He invited European businesses to participate in Việt Nam's "game-changing, status-transforming" projects that aim to facilitate effective investment.

Expressing their deep sympathy to the Vietnamese people affected by recent floods, EU–ABC Chairman Jens Rübbert and EuroCham Chairman Bruno Jaspaert noted that the EU had provided EUR850,000 in support, supplemented by an $88,000 donation from the European business community in Việt Nam.

The European leaders praised Việt Nam's increasingly important role on the global stage and its significant economic achievements despite worldwide difficulties. Crucially, they celebrated the expected official upgrade of Việt Nam's stock market status by global index provider FTSE Russell from a frontier market to a secondary emerging market, to take effect in September 2026. This upgrade is expected to generate profound effects on FDI inflows and the development of the capital market.

European businesses reaffirmed their commitment to promoting cooperation and investment, particularly in areas where the EU holds a comparative advantage, such as science and technology, digital transformation, and the green energy transition, contributing to Việt Nam's independent and self-reliant economy.

Acknowledging the spirit of cooperation, PM Chính urged the EU and its business community to coordinate effectively in implementing the EU–Việt Nam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and further opening markets to each other. He also asked for enhanced cooperation in areas of EU strength, including green transition, digital transformation, clean agriculture, and high-quality human resources training.

To create a new breakthrough in investment, the cabinet leader suggested European companies raise their voice to urge the remaining seven EU member states to complete the ratification of the EU–Việt Nam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA).

Finally, he called on the business community to advocate for the European Commission (EC) to promptly lift the “yellow card” warning on Vietnamese seafood exports, acknowledging Việt Nam's significant efforts in this area and ensuring a stable supply for the EU market. — VNA/VNS