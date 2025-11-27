Partnership aims to drive sustainable growth

HÀ NỘI — Nestlé Việt Nam and the Department of International Cooperation under the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment (MAE) have officially signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to support Việt Nam’s transition towards a circular, low-emission economy.

The cooperation focuses on promoting sustainable agriculture and reducing greenhouse gas emissions, thereby contributing to the country’s accelerated progress toward its net-zero target.

The signing underscores Nestlé’s strong confidence in Việt Nam’s long-term potential and recognises the country’s role as a major growth driver in Southeast Asia. It also reflects both sides’ shared commitment to aligning economic development with environmental protection and social progress.

A key pillar of the partnership is the expansion of regenerative and low-emission farming practices. By supporting farmers in adopting these methods, MAE and Nestlé Việt Nam aim to strengthen the resilience and competitiveness of Việt Nam’s agriculture sector amid climate challenges.

Nestlé’s flagship sustainability initiative, the NESCAFÉ Plan, has already benefited more than 21,000 farming households, rejuvenated 86,000ha of coffee farms, and helped increase farmers’ incomes.

Building on this success, the collaboration will scale up training, technical assistance and the provision of high-quality plant varieties for coffee farmers, particularly in the Central Highlands, to improve livelihoods and further advance Việt Nam’s net zero goals.

Beyond agricultural transition, the partnership places strong emphasis on innovation, knowledge sharing and capacity building. MAE and Nestlé Việt Nam will jointly organise workshops, seminars and training courses to raise awareness of new regulatory frameworks and best practices in sustainable agriculture and environmental protection.

These events will bring together experts, policymakers and industry leaders to discuss key topics such as greenhouse gas reduction, circular-economy models and waste management, helping create an enabling environment for sustainable development.

As part of the collaboration, Nestlé will launch an internship programme for agriculture students from Tây Nguyên University. The initiative aims to equip the next generation of agricultural leaders with the skills, knowledge and practical experience needed to drive innovation and strengthen climate resilience in the sector.

Speaking at the meeting, MAE’s Deputy Minister Nguyễn Hoàng Hiệp said the ministry highly appreciates the proactive role of the business community in advancing the Government’s shared goals. The signing of the MoU reaffirms the long-term commitment of both sides to contribute to Việt Nam’s national strategies on green growth and sustainable development, supporting the country’s 2050 net-zero commitment.

Representing Nestlé Group, Remy Ejel, chief executive officer for Nestlé Zone Asia, Oceania and Africa (Zone AOA) said: “This co-operation agreement reflects our commitment to sustainable investment in Việt Nam and reinforces Nestlé’s role as a strategic development partner.

"We are honoured to accompany the Vietnamese Government on its journey to build a sustainable, low-emission economy and to help develop a new generation of farmers ready to transition to regenerative agriculture.”

With more than three decades of operations in Việt Nam, Nestlé has become not only a leading food and beverage company but also a long-standing partner in building a more sustainable and inclusive future.

Guided by its global vision of harnessing the power of food to enhance quality of life and its 'Creating Shared Value' philosophy, the company continues to promote healthy diets, regenerative agriculture and a waste-free future. These efforts demonstrate Nestlé’s enduring support for Việt Nam’s national nutrition goals and its transition to a green, low-emission economy.

In the spirit of solidarity and responding to the Việt Nam Fatherland Front’s call amid the severe impacts of recent storms No 10, 11 and 13, Nestlé Việt Nam has provided financial assistance through the Việt Nam Fatherland Front and donated food and nutrition products to affected localities. — VNS