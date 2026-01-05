Cultural festival spotlights Mù Cang Chải tourism potential

LÀO CAI — The Mông Khèn (panpipe) Festival - Tớ Dày Flower Festival 2026 has opened in Mù Cang Chải Commune, the northwestern province of Lào Cai, featuring a mass performance by 500 artists.

The festival provides an opportunity for Mù Cang Chải to showcase and further promote its potential, strengths, natural beauty and distinctive cultural identity to visitors from within and beyond the province. Through this, the locality is gradually realising its aspiration to become a flagship tourism destination of the northwestern region.

At the opening ceremony, Chairman of the Mù Cang Chải Commune People’s Committee Trần Ngọc Hiệp stressed that Mù Cang Chải has long been known for its majestic terraced rice fields, landscapes that change with the four seasons, and a rich cultural heritage of local ethnic communities, factors that have helped make the area an attractive destination for tourists.

Notably, in 2023, the art of the Mông khèn (panpipe) was recognised as national intangible cultural heritage. This recognition affirms the historical and artistic value of the khen in the community life of the Mông people in Mù Cang Chải. The Mông khèn is not merely a musical instrument but also a means of communication and a “bridge” that connects relationships within the local community.

In the early days of spring, Tớ Dày (wild peach blossoms), a species characteristic of the highland forests, bloom brilliantly across mountain slopes. The flower is not only a symbol of spring in the highlands but also a source of inspiration for Mù Cang Chải to develop tourism products imbued with local identity, closely linked to nature-based and cultural experiences.

Hiệp affirmed that this year’s Mông Khèn Festival and Tớ Dày Flower Festival continues to be organised on an increasingly larger scale, with richer and more diverse content. The event is implemented through strengthened linkages and close coordination among communes in the Mù Cang Chải area, aiming to honour ethnic cultural heritage values and create a unified cultural–tourism space for the entire region. This serves as an important foundation for developing distinctive and sustainable tourism products for Mù Cang Chải and neighbouring localities in the new period.

A wide range of activities are being held within the framework of the festival, including a street parade, the 2025 sticky rice cake pounding contest, a Mông khèn contest, exhibition and sales booths for local products, recreations of ethnic cultural spaces, an art photo exhibition, and traditional folk games. These activities help widely promote the intangible cultural heritage values of khen performing arts, the art of beeswax pattern-making on fabric, and other intangible cultural practices associated with the daily life of the Mông people.

The festival also coincides with the peak blooming season of Tớ Dày flowers, when they are at their most beautiful. Mù Cang Chải promises to offer a vibrant, culturally rich space with immersive experiences, leaving a lasting impression on visitors from near and far. — VNA/VNS